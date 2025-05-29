Elden Ring Nightreign PC keybindings & controls All of the button inputs for Elden Right Nightreign from basic movement and abilities to casting spells and the ping system.

Elden Ring Nightreign has slightly different controls and keybindings compared to Elden Ring. While a lot of it remains the same, players now have Nightfarer abilities, magic implements with no spell memorization, and a nifty pin to place on the map. With new mechanics comes new button inputs, so learn them before you dive in!

There are a lot of different controls and keybindings in Elden Ring Nightreign. If you’ve played Elden Ring, you will recognize a lot of this button inputs and layouts, but there are some differences. Specifically, spellcasters will need to get used to using different buttons to cast spells, as there is no longer a memorization mechanic.

Elden Ring Nightreign PC keybindings & controls Action PC Xbox PlayStation Move Movement Control C - - Move Forwards W Left Stick Left Stick Move Backwards S Move Left A Move Right D Backstep, Dodge Roll, Dash Left Shift B Circle Jump Space A Cross Surge Sprint Left Alt Click Left Stick L3 Camera Controls Move Camera / Change Target (Up) - Right Stick Right Stick Move Camera / Change Target (Down) - Move Camera / Change Target (Left) - Move Camera / Change Target (Right) - Reset Camera, Lock-On / Remove Target Click Scroll Wheel Click Right Stick R3 Switch Armament Toggle Item Order 3 Switch Item 2 D-pad Down D-pad Down Switch Right-Hand Armament Scroll Wheel Up D-pad Right D-pad Right Switch Left-Hand Armament Scroll Wheel Down D-pad Left D-pad Left Two-Hand RH Armament Ctrl + Scroll Wheel Up Y + RB Triangle + R1 Two-Hand LH Armament Ctrl + Scroll Wheel Down Y + LB Triangle + L1 Attack Attack (RH & Two-Handed Armament) Left Click RB R1 Strong Attack (RH & 2H Armament) Ctrl + Left Click RT R2 Guard (LH Armament) Right Click LB L1 Attack (LH Armament) Right Click LB L1 Strong Attack (LH Armament) Q LT L2 Skill (RH Armament & 2H Armament) Q LT L2 Character Skill E Y + LT Triangle + L2 Ultimate Art Right Click Y + RT Triangle + R2 Use Item G D-pad Up D-pad Up Use Item Immediately H Use Flask 1 X Square Event Action (Examine, Open, etc) F Y Triangle Cycle Contextual Action Button (Right) Y Y + D-pad Right Triangle + D-pad Right Cycle Contextual Action Button (Left) T Y + D-pad Left Triangle + D-pad Left Map Menu Controls Open Map M View Touchpad Zoom In Map Scroll Wheel Up RT R2 Zoom Out Map Scroll Wheel Down LT L2 Change Level: Up 3 D-pad Up D-pad Up Change Level: Down 4 D-pad Down D-pad Down Switch Pin (Next) 2 D-pad Right D-pad Right Switch Pin (Previous) 1 D-pad Left D-pad Left Place Pin Click Scroll Wheel Click Right Stick R3 Detailed View On/Off V Y Triangle Miscellaneous Close menu screen Q B Circle Place pin at feet / on item X Y + Click Left Stick Triangle + L3

Those are all of the PC keybindings and controls for Elden Ring Nightreign. Make sure you visit the training area to practice these buttons, especially if you plan on playing the Recluse Nightfarer. Want more tips like which class to play? Check out our Elden Ring Nightreign page.