Elden Ring Nightreign PC keybindings & controls

All of the button inputs for Elden Right Nightreign from basic movement and abilities to casting spells and the ping system.
Elden Ring Nightreign has slightly different controls and keybindings compared to Elden Ring. While a lot of it remains the same, players now have Nightfarer abilities, magic implements with no spell memorization, and a nifty pin to place on the map. With new mechanics comes new button inputs, so learn them before you dive in!

Elden Ring Nightreign PC keybindings & controls

There are a lot of different controls and keybindings in Elden Ring Nightreign. If you’ve played Elden Ring, you will recognize a lot of this button inputs and layouts, but there are some differences. Specifically, spellcasters will need to get used to using different buttons to cast spells, as there is no longer a memorization mechanic.

Elden Ring Nightreign PC keybindings & controls
Action PC Xbox PlayStation
Move
Movement Control C - -
Move Forwards W Left Stick Left Stick
Move Backwards S
Move Left A
Move Right D
Backstep, Dodge Roll, Dash Left Shift B Circle
Jump Space A Cross
Surge Sprint Left Alt Click Left Stick L3
Camera Controls
Move Camera / Change Target (Up) - Right Stick Right Stick
Move Camera / Change Target (Down) -
Move Camera / Change Target (Left) -
Move Camera / Change Target (Right) -
Reset Camera, Lock-On / Remove Target Click Scroll Wheel Click Right Stick R3
Switch Armament
Toggle Item Order 3
Switch Item 2 D-pad Down D-pad Down
Switch Right-Hand Armament Scroll Wheel Up D-pad Right D-pad Right
Switch Left-Hand Armament Scroll Wheel Down D-pad Left D-pad Left
Two-Hand RH Armament Ctrl + Scroll Wheel Up Y + RB Triangle + R1
Two-Hand LH Armament Ctrl + Scroll Wheel Down Y + LB Triangle + L1
Attack
Attack (RH & Two-Handed Armament) Left Click RB R1
Strong Attack (RH & 2H Armament) Ctrl + Left Click RT R2
Guard (LH Armament) Right Click LB L1
Attack (LH Armament) Right Click LB L1
Strong Attack (LH Armament) Q LT L2
Skill (RH Armament & 2H Armament) Q LT L2
Character Skill E Y + LT Triangle + L2
Ultimate Art Right Click Y + RT Triangle + R2
Use Item G D-pad Up D-pad Up
Use Item Immediately H
Use Flask 1 X Square
Event Action (Examine, Open, etc) F Y Triangle
Cycle Contextual Action Button (Right) Y Y + D-pad Right Triangle + D-pad Right
Cycle Contextual Action Button (Left) T Y + D-pad Left Triangle + D-pad Left
Map Menu Controls
Open Map M View Touchpad
Zoom In Map Scroll Wheel Up RT R2
Zoom Out Map Scroll Wheel Down LT L2
Change Level: Up 3 D-pad Up D-pad Up
Change Level: Down 4 D-pad Down D-pad Down
Switch Pin (Next) 2 D-pad Right D-pad Right
Switch Pin (Previous) 1 D-pad Left D-pad Left
Place Pin Click Scroll Wheel Click Right Stick R3
Detailed View On/Off V Y Triangle
Miscellaneous
Close menu screen Q B Circle
Place pin at feet / on item X Y + Click Left Stick Triangle + L3

Those are all of the PC keybindings and controls for Elden Ring Nightreign. Make sure you visit the training area to practice these buttons, especially if you plan on playing the Recluse Nightfarer. Want more tips like which class to play? Check out our Elden Ring Nightreign page.

