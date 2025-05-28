Evening Reading - May 28, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- What is the release date for Pokemon Legends: Z-A?
- A Pokemon Presents showcase announced for July 2025
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Version 2.07 patch notes prepare the game for Switch 2's launch
- Yuri Lowenthal says he won't be returning for the Persona 4 remake
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has sold 60 million copies
- Monster Hunter Wilds Version 1.011.00.00 patch notes buff the bejesus out of hammers
- GameStop confirms acquisition of 4,710 Bitcoin
- Kathy Rain 2 Soothsayer review: Nearly noir
- EA reportedly cancels Black Panther game and shuts down Cliffhanger Games
- NVIDIA Q1 2026 gaming revenue hits record $3.8 billion
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Cryptic post for Knives Out 3
"The wicked desire the stronghold of evildoers, but the root of the righteous endures." pic.twitter.com/EYTtLlcYUX— Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) May 28, 2025
Inject this movie into my veins. Right now.
1v1ing Samara
May 28, 2025
They should reboot The Ring and recreate this, or maybe just do it in the next Scary Movie.
In light of today's Persona 4 "news"
The Persona 4 remake reveal trailer is going to start with Yuri Lowenthal strung up like this pic.twitter.com/GYT1DfkEWq— Quiet (@Kuwaietto42) May 28, 2025
Voice actors and accidentally revealing games the public doesn't know about. Name a more iconic duo.
Geoff Keighley reveals the full list of collaborators for Summer Game Fest
We’re proud to welcome a record-setting 60+ partners for #SummerGameFest 2025, a global celebration of video games in Los Angeles this June. pic.twitter.com/1TZkEbKlHt— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 28, 2025
Some very interesting logos here.
Cyberpunk's DLC has sold 10 million copies
May 28, 2025
What a turnaround for this game.
New EA Sports College Football 26 screenshot
Your first look at College Football 26 - more ways than ever to bring glory home.— EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) May 28, 2025
Coming July 10. Full reveal tomorrow.
🔗: https://t.co/VZn1m93N6o pic.twitter.com/0iA8RJkH9n
Looks like we're getting actual coaches this year. Cool!
Dragon Quest Slime salt and pepper containers
【再受注開始】「#ドラゴンクエスト」スマイルスライムから、調味料（塩、こしょう）を入れて使える容器のセットが再登場！スライム＆キングスライムのセットと、オフィシャルショップ限定でメタルスライム＆メタルキングもご用意！食卓に並べましょう♪#DQ #ドラクエhttps://t.co/8j5LbkF76I pic.twitter.com/aWbsfimzLW— スクウェア・エニックス e-STORE (@SQEX_eSTORE) May 28, 2025
Japan gets all of the cool stuff. Can I ship these overseas?
