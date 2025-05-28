Evening Reading - May 28, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Cryptic post for Knives Out 3

"The wicked desire the stronghold of evildoers, but the root of the righteous endures." pic.twitter.com/EYTtLlcYUX — Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) May 28, 2025

Inject this movie into my veins. Right now.

1v1ing Samara

They should reboot The Ring and recreate this, or maybe just do it in the next Scary Movie.

In light of today's Persona 4 "news"

The Persona 4 remake reveal trailer is going to start with Yuri Lowenthal strung up like this pic.twitter.com/GYT1DfkEWq — Quiet (@Kuwaietto42) May 28, 2025

Voice actors and accidentally revealing games the public doesn't know about. Name a more iconic duo.

Geoff Keighley reveals the full list of collaborators for Summer Game Fest

We’re proud to welcome a record-setting 60+ partners for #SummerGameFest 2025, a global celebration of video games in Los Angeles this June. pic.twitter.com/1TZkEbKlHt — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 28, 2025

Some very interesting logos here.

Cyberpunk's DLC has sold 10 million copies

What a turnaround for this game.

New EA Sports College Football 26 screenshot

Your first look at College Football 26 - more ways than ever to bring glory home.



Coming July 10. Full reveal tomorrow.



🔗: https://t.co/VZn1m93N6o pic.twitter.com/0iA8RJkH9n — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) May 28, 2025

Looks like we're getting actual coaches this year. Cool!

Dragon Quest Slime salt and pepper containers

Japan gets all of the cool stuff. Can I ship these overseas?

