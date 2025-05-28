New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 28, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Cryptic post for Knives Out 3

Inject this movie into my veins. Right now.

1v1ing Samara

They should reboot The Ring and recreate this, or maybe just do it in the next Scary Movie.

In light of today's Persona 4 "news"

Voice actors and accidentally revealing games the public doesn't know about. Name a more iconic duo.

Geoff Keighley reveals the full list of collaborators for Summer Game Fest

Some very interesting logos here.

Cyberpunk's DLC has sold 10 million copies

What a turnaround for this game.

New EA Sports College Football 26 screenshot

Looks like we're getting actual coaches this year. Cool!

Dragon Quest Slime salt and pepper containers

Japan gets all of the cool stuff. Can I ship these overseas?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Tim Robinson sitting behind a drum set in the movie Friendship.
Tim Robinson sketches could probably be generated from Bubbletron prompts.
Source: A24

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day.

