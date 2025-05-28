New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

NVIDIA (NVDA) Q1 2026 earnings results beat earnings and revenue expectations

NVIDIA stock skyrocketed as the company notched another quarter of beats.
Donovan Erskine
1

Markets have closed for the day, and NVIDIA (NVDA) is out with its earnings results for the latest quarter. The massive tech company, which has been the backbone of the AI boom thanks to its popular processing chips, managed to beat on both earning and revenue expectations.

NVIDIA’s Q1 2026 earnings report was published shortly after markets closed today. The company tallied $44.1 billion in revenue, beating the expectation of $42.71. The company’s non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.96, beating the expectation of $0.85. Jensen Huang spoke more about the quarter in the report.

Jensen Huang holding a Blackwell chip

Source: NVIDIA

The Q1 2026 report also revealed that NVIDIA had a record quarter in terms of gaming revenue, hitting $3.8 billion in the period. You can tune into the company’s earnings call to hear more insight.

News Editor
