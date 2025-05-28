NVIDIA (NVDA) Q1 2026 earnings results beat earnings and revenue expectations NVIDIA stock skyrocketed as the company notched another quarter of beats.

Markets have closed for the day, and NVIDIA (NVDA) is out with its earnings results for the latest quarter. The massive tech company, which has been the backbone of the AI boom thanks to its popular processing chips, managed to beat on both earning and revenue expectations.

NVIDIA’s Q1 2026 earnings report was published shortly after markets closed today. The company tallied $44.1 billion in revenue, beating the expectation of $42.71. The company’s non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.96, beating the expectation of $0.85. Jensen Huang spoke more about the quarter in the report.



Our breakthrough Blackwell NVL72 AI supercomputer — a ‘thinking machine’ designed for reasoning— is now in full-scale production across system makers and cloud service providers. Global demand for NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure is incredibly strong. AI inference token generation has surged tenfold in just one year, and as AI agents become mainstream, the demand for AI computing will accelerate. Countries around the world are recognizing AI as essential infrastructure — just like electricity and the internet — and NVIDIA stands at the center of this profound transformation.

The Q1 2026 report also revealed that NVIDIA had a record quarter in terms of gaming revenue, hitting $3.8 billion in the period. You can tune into the company’s earnings call to hear more insight.