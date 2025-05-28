NVIDIA (NVDA) Q1 2026 earnings results beat earnings and revenue expectations
NVIDIA stock skyrocketed as the company notched another quarter of beats.
Markets have closed for the day, and NVIDIA (NVDA) is out with its earnings results for the latest quarter. The massive tech company, which has been the backbone of the AI boom thanks to its popular processing chips, managed to beat on both earning and revenue expectations.
NVIDIA’s Q1 2026 earnings report was published shortly after markets closed today. The company tallied $44.1 billion in revenue, beating the expectation of $42.71. The company’s non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.96, beating the expectation of $0.85. Jensen Huang spoke more about the quarter in the report.
The Q1 2026 report also revealed that NVIDIA had a record quarter in terms of gaming revenue, hitting $3.8 billion in the period. You can tune into the company’s earnings call to hear more insight.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, NVIDIA (NVDA) Q1 2026 earnings results beat earnings and revenue expectations