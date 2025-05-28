NVIDIA Q1 2026 gaming revenue hits record $3.8 billion On the strength of the GeForce 50 series GPUs, DLSS 4, and the upcoming Switch 2, NVIDIA has hit new heights in terms of gaming revenue.

NVIDIA (NVDA) has released its earnings report for Q1 2026. The numbers are largely up for the quarter across the board. That includes gaming, which has specifically set a record for the company. For Q1 2026, NVIDIA cited a record $3.8 billion in gaming revenue with successes coming from various corners.

According to NVIDIA's Q1 2026 earnings report, the $3.8 billion gaming revenue figure is up 48 percent from the previous quarter and up 42 percent year-over-year. This comes from a number of factors, including the release of the RTX Blackwell 50 series GPUs and the launch of DLSS 4. As of now, DLSS 4 is available across more than 125 PC titles with that number expected to grow.

NVIDIA is also touting its presence on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console. The Switch 2 runs on a custom-made NVIDIA processor and features AI-powered DLSS, which offers support for 4K resolution. Be sure to check out our earlier guide on the full Nintendo Switch 2 technical specs.



Source: Nintendo

NVIDIA will continue investing in its gaming endeavors in the months to come. In addition to growing its DLSS 4 support across additional titles, look for the company to grow its NVIDIA RTX Remix modding platform that has opened the door to projects like the Half-Life 2 RTX remake. The tech giant notes that over 2 million users are already utilizing the new modding platform.

We'll have more to say about NVIDIA throughout the day. The NVIDIA (NVDA) Q1 2026 earnings call is set to begin today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. Be sure to listen in on the Shacknews Twitch channel.