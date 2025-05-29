Join us for the Shacknews E4 2025 Indie Showcase on June 4, 2025 More than 15 games will show off exclusive content during our E4 2025 Indie Showcase.

It’s almost June, and as summer kicks off, so does Shacknews E4 2025 and our summer of gaming coverage. The Summer of Doing Our Jobs has taken on many iterations in the last few years. This year is no different, and next week we’re kicking it off with the Shacknews E4 2025 Indie Showcase.

Where to watch the Shacknews E4 2025 Indie Showcase

The Shacknews E4 2025 Indie Showcase will take place on June 4, 2025, at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. It’s set to run initially on our Shacknews Twitch and YouTube channels. It is set to feature over 15 indie game developers, showing off new and, in most cases, exclusive content on their upcoming games. It’s a wide variety of games, too, covering action, narrative, horror, charming, wholesome, sports, racing, puzzling, and more. Whatever your taste, we’re sure there’s something here for you.

If you want to see more of what we’ve got going on, be sure to check out our Steam group page, where we’ll be posting an event for the showcase. This also marks the start of our Shacknews E4 2025 summer of coverage, so stay tuned for plenty of awesome gaming features throughout the months ahead! Until then, we hope you’ll tune in and enjoy when the Shacknews E4 2025 Indie Showcase kicks off next week.