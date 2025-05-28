EA reportedly cancels Black Panther game and shuts down Cliffhanger Games An internal email to staff appears to have put an end to the upcoming Black Panther video game project and its studio.

It's another rough day for the video game industry as publisher Electronic Arts appears to have canceled one of its more anticipated and high-profile projects. The Black Panther game based on Marvel's African superhero appears to be no more. On top of that, the studio that was set to create the game is also being shut down.

The report of Black Panther's cancellation and Cliffhanger's closure comes from Rebekah Valentine at IGN. An email sent out by EA Entertainment President Laura Miele this week, which briefed employees of these developments. This has led to further layoffs by the publisher, the most recent of which came nearly a month ago today, as Respawn Entertainment suffered a round of layoffs and the cancellation of two unannounced titles.

"These decisions are hard," Miele said in the email. "They affect people we’ve worked with, learned from, and shared real moments with. We’re doing everything we can to support them — including finding opportunities within EA, where we've had success helping people land in new roles."

It should be noted that Electronic Arts recently recorded Q4 2025 earnings of $1.80 billion, which was above analyst expectations. Over the past fiscal year, the company spent $2.5 billion on stock buybacks.

EA is said to be narrowing its focus on a handful of franchises going forward, including Battlefield, The Sims, Skate, and Apex Legends. Miele is insistent that the Iron Man game and the third Star Wars Jedi title will be seen through to the end, though one can presume that the same thing was said about Black Panther at the time of its announcement back in July 2023, so things can always change. We'll keep an eye on everything at EA here at Shacknews and report back with any further developments.