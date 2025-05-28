New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

EA reportedly cancels Black Panther game and shuts down Cliffhanger Games

An internal email to staff appears to have put an end to the upcoming Black Panther video game project and its studio.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Electronic Arts
2

It's another rough day for the video game industry as publisher Electronic Arts appears to have canceled one of its more anticipated and high-profile projects. The Black Panther game based on Marvel's African superhero appears to be no more. On top of that, the studio that was set to create the game is also being shut down.

The report of Black Panther's cancellation and Cliffhanger's closure comes from Rebekah Valentine at IGN. An email sent out by EA Entertainment President Laura Miele this week, which briefed employees of these developments. This has led to further layoffs by the publisher, the most recent of which came nearly a month ago today, as Respawn Entertainment suffered a round of layoffs and the cancellation of two unannounced titles.

"These decisions are hard," Miele said in the email. "They affect people we’ve worked with, learned from, and shared real moments with. We’re doing everything we can to support them — including finding opportunities within EA, where we've had success helping people land in new roles."

It should be noted that Electronic Arts recently recorded Q4 2025 earnings of $1.80 billion, which was above analyst expectations. Over the past fiscal year, the company spent $2.5 billion on stock buybacks.

EA is said to be narrowing its focus on a handful of franchises going forward, including Battlefield, The Sims, Skate, and Apex Legends. Miele is insistent that the Iron Man game and the third Star Wars Jedi title will be seen through to the end, though one can presume that the same thing was said about Black Panther at the time of its announcement back in July 2023, so things can always change. We'll keep an eye on everything at EA here at Shacknews and report back with any further developments.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola