How to use Game Chat on the Nintendo Switch 2 Feeling a sudden urge to talk to twelve people while playing games? Nintendo Game Chat can help you with that.

Game Chat is a brand new feature coming with the Nintendo Switch 2, aiming to do all manner of things to try and bring some couch co-op charm to online play with friends. There are some limitations on what you can do, depending on how many people are in your party, so let's get into the details.

How to use Game Chat on the Nintendo Switch 2

Source: Shacknews

How to set up Game Chat

Okay, so being a Nintendo product, there are a couple of wrinkles here that you will want to be aware of. First up, you will usually need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to use the feature, but it will be available to all users until March 31, 2026. Secondly, you can have a maximum of 12 people in a voice chat and four in a video chat. Third, you will need a compatible USB-C camera that does not come with the Switch 2 if you want to show yourself on camera.

The first time you want to use Game Chat, you will need to go through some procedures to get it set up. Hit the small C button on the right controller or on the Home screen. After that, agree to some terms and conditions and then to some data collection policies. Now, you will told that phone number verification is required. Hit next, then scan the QR code, or hit "Can't scan the QR code" if you have any problems. Go to the linked page and enter your email address, then enter the verification number that is sent to the address.

You will need to enter your phone number, and then a verification code will be sent to the phone. Enter that into the website and hit verify. You will get a message on your Switch 2 telling you that the phone number has been verified.



Now, a list of your friends will be loaded, and you can set whether you wish to approve them for Game Chat or not. Confirm your settings and hit OK. You will then get a message telling you to only use Game Chat with your own Nintendo Account, and to not let other people use your Nintendo Account. This is something Nintendo takes pretty seriously. Now, you are all set up.

How to start a Game Chat

Source: Shacknews

Hit the Game Chat button, either the C on the Home screen or on the right controller, and you will get the option to create a chat or see chats being run by your friends. To create a chat, you will be able to see who is available to chat and invite them. You cannot set up a chat and just sit there waiting for people to join, however. You need to have active folks that you can invite to be able to set up a chat.

From there, it is all very straightforward. Your Switch 2 has a built-in microphone for voice chats, but you do need to buy a compatible camera to be able to send video of yourself. The built-in microphone is pretty solid and does a good job of filtering out any noise that is not your voice.

Make sure you stay with Shacknews for all your Nintendo Switch 2 guide and news needs.