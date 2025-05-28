GameStop confirms acquisition of 4,710 Bitcoin CEO Ryan Cohen compared Bitcoin to gold in his reasoning for the purchase.

As the GameStop brand has transformed over the years, we’ve seen the company make a concerted effort to get into the business of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. The company’s latest move is a big bet on that sector of the tech world, as GameStop has purchased 4,710 Bitcoin.

GameStop published a press release last night to confirm its Bitcoin acquisition. Based on Bitcoin’s valuation around the time of the purchase, GameStop spent north of $500 million on the purchase. The company also released a video, in which CEO Ryan Cohen talks about the move. He explains that Bitcoin could serve as “a hedge against global currency devaluation and systemic risk.” He goes on to say that Bitcoin has the potential to become “digital gold.”

GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen discusses Bitcoin acquisition pic.twitter.com/CW3dqyVX01 — GameStop (@gamestop) May 28, 2025

The move sent both GameStop (GME) stock and Bitcoin (BTC) valuation on a downward trend. GameStop stock fell to $30.88 after opening the day at $35.75. Bitcoin on the other hand, dropped as low as $107,183 on the day.

As for whether or not GameStop plans to buy more Bitcoin in the future, Ryan Cohen doesn’t have a definitive answer. He said that GameStop will continue to follow its internal strategy, and urged other potential buyers to follow their own thesis.