Monster Hunter Wilds Version 1.011.00.00 patch notes buff the bejesus out of hammers
Street Fighter 6 collaboration content also arrived, allowing players to fight alongside Akuma or run around as Blanka-Chan.
Monster Hunter Wilds has just gotten its latest patch, and it’s good news for hammer wielders. That weapon class has seen a wealth of improvements that should help you get your bonk on proper against the game’s biggest beasts. With Version 1.011.00.00 out, Capcom also brought a wealth of of Street Fighter 6 content to the game, including quests, cosmetics, and more.
Monster Hunter Wilds Version 1.011.00.00 patch notes
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Part 1 of our Hammer buffs will occur in Update Ver. 1.011, increasing its overall power, as well as responsiveness while charging in combat.<br><br>Part 2 will drop in TU2, adding offset effects for certain attacks, as well as a follow-up attack upon a successful offset! <a href="https://t.co/QzOYLnOYI0">pic.twitter.com/QzOYLnOYI0</a></p>— Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) <a href="https://twitter.com/monsterhunter/status/1927349423526342984?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 27, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
Capcom released Monster Hunter Wilds Version 1.011.00.00 and its accompanying patch notes this week. Most players will be able to enjoy the Street Fighter 6 content, which includes a fully working Akuma NPC, complete with Hadoukens and Shoryukens. There are also quests and less gameplay-heavy cosmetics to explore. However, the hammer players are in for a treat this time. Damage got buffed across the board, but the hammers got a number of buffs aimed at taking them from bottom tier weapon categories to more viable. See for yourself below:
Major Additions and Changes
- Street Fighter 6 Special Collaboration is now available.
- Street Fighter 6 Special Collaboration side missions have been added.
- Street Fighter 6 Special Collaboration Arena Quests have been added.
- Akuma has been added as an NPC.
- Akuma-only actions have been added, which can also deal damage to monsters.
- Five more Tempered Monsters (8★) have been added to the game. At HR 41 or higher, Tempered 8★ versions of Gore Magala, Rey Dau, Uth Duna, Nu Udra, and Jin Dahaad will be available to hunt. (Their Tempered 7★ versions will continue to appear.)
- Higher-difficulty quests should now appear more frequently as your HR increases.
- Increased the spawn rate of quests with multiple monsters.
- Increased the appearance rate of tempered monsters with higher strength ratings.
- Increased the appearance rate of all tempered monsters excluding Uth Duna.
- Added a feature that lets you preview the endemic life you've captured by talking with Ferdinand, located in the Windward Plains Base Camp.
- New armor, talismans, and skills have been added.
- New pendants and stickers have been added.
- Hunter and Palico Full Armor Sets have been added.
- New outfits for Alma (the Handler) have been added. Collab-themed outfits have their own unique animations.
- New gestures have been added.
- Steam: Added Mandarin Chinese as an optional voice language setting.
- PlayStation 5: Added Mandarin Chinese as an optional voice language setting for specific regions.
- Xbox Series X/S: Added Mandarin Chinese as an optional voice language setting for specific regions.
- Added new backgrounds, poses, nameplates, and titles to hunter profiles.
- An Aquatic Life page has been added to hunter profiles.
- An Aquatic Life category has been added to the hunter profile widgets.
- The frequency of notifications that appear while in the field has been decreased.
- Updates that show up in the Environment Overview have been adjusted to display only high-priority targets.
- You can now use the Rest feature in your tents in Suja and the Grand Hub.
Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments
Bases and Facilities
- Fixed an issue that prevented changing tabs in the Wishlist at the Smithy.
- Using the Rest feature in your tent will now repair all destroyed Pop-up Camps.
- Fixed an issue where some Barrel Bowling objects wouldn't respawn if you started the mini-game immediately after rolling a Barrel Bowling Bomb.
- Barrel Bowling rewards will now have a chance to include a free meal voucher from the various regions.
- Fixed an issue where the Diva's background music would continue to play longer than intended.
- Added a new chat notification when accepting a quest in private lobbies or squad lobbies.
- An option to automatically switch text channels was added to the Voice Chat Auto-toggle settings in the Options.
- Fixed an issue that caused Mizutsune's hunting theme not to appear in the Change BGM settings.
- Fixed an issue where material retrieval requests and item trade options would not refresh when they should.
Missions
- Chapter 1 - 1: Desert Trotters: Fixed an issue where the Chatacabra quest wouldn't start, preventing progress.
- Chapter 1 - 2: Back to Camp: Fixed an issue where Gemma's dialogue wouldn't trigger, preventing progress.
- Chapter 5 - 1: Premonitions: Changed the mission objective text to "Complete more missions and quests."
- Fixed an issue where slaying Uth Duna in the assignment Tide Overtaking Timber wouldn't complete the quest, preventing progress.
- Fixed an issue where players could join quests without meeting the conditions for participation, preventing progress. (Also fixed an issue where certain area names would not display.)
- Chapter 6 - 2: A First Cry: Fixed an issue where the player might receive a meal invitation from the Allhearken during this mission but could not start the meal.
Monsters
- Improved visibility by adjusting the transparency effect for large monsters that appear close to the camera.
- Monsters resistant to paralysis now gain more paralysis resistance each time the ailment is triggered on them.
- Fixed an issue where Jin Dahaad would unintentionally fall out of the area.
- Fixed an issue where a player's attack would not hit a monster's weak point if a tear was present when the weak point was exposed.
- Fixed an issue where certain Blangonga attacks would not register stun values.
- Fixed an issue where the size of a monster in the Wounded Hollow would change when fast traveling to and from the locale.
- Fixed an issue where flying monsters would get stuck on Pop-up Camp locations.
Endemic Life
- Reduced the amount of guild points earned from capturing certain aquatic life.
- Increased the amount of guild points earned from capturing certain rare Whoppers.
- Fixed an issue where some endemic life wouldn't disappear after being captured.
- Increased the appearance rate for gold crown size Escunite and Grand Escunite.
- Fixed an issue where the honey in Area 8 of the Ruins of Wyveria couldn't be gathered with the slinger.
Player
General
- Fixed a visual issue that occurred when resetting hunter profile edits.
- Increased certain properties for the Artian Cannon I, Artian Cannon II, and Argenesis gunlance.
- Added an option that lets you toggle Slinger aiming on/off when your weapon is sheathed.
- Fixed an issue where, when recovering stamina, the time left until your stamina would begin to deplete naturally would not reset properly.
- Fixed an issue where using the Hook Slinger to activate the Survival Expert skill would allow players to recover health repeatedly.
- Fixed an issue where skills that activate when the player is wet would not activate correctly under certain conditions.
- Rocksteady Mantle now fully negates stun.
- Item use inputs are now prioritized after exiting from the Seikret Pouch menu.
- Fixed an issue where follow-up damage would not register correctly for certain weapon types while having the Corrupted Mantle equipped.
- Fixed an issue where gestures couldn't be used for a certain period after climbing up a ledge.
- Fixed an issue where the hunter would sometimes freeze during the leaping motion.
- Fixed an issue where sneak attacks performed in the Wounded Hollow would sometimes not deal normal damage.
- Fixed an issue that allowed you to take an extra mantle into a quest by performing specific actions.
- Resting will now reset the cooldown for all mantles.
- Other minor fixes and related adjustments have been made for all weapon actions.
Great Sword
- Fixed an issue where guarding immediately after turning would not properly block attacks.
Long Sword
- Fixed an issue where, if a wound was destroyed during the multi-hit sequence of Spirit Helm Breaker, subsequent hits would not register.
Sword & Shield
- Fixed an issue where performing a Focus Strike with the Sword & Shield on certain terrain would cause the player to continuously slash while falling for several seconds.
- Fixed an issue where Arch-Tempered Rey Dau wouldn't topple even after landing a Focus Strike on a weak point.
Dual Blades
- Fixed an issue where a Sliding Slash could not be canceled.
- Fixed an issue where Demon Mode attacks could be performed even after exiting Demon Mode.
- Hammer
- The overall power of attacks has been increased.
- Element scaling for Charge Shot and Overhead Smash has been increased.
- You can now evade while readying an Upswing attack.
- The responsiveness of actions performed while charging has been improved, and sliding has been made easier to perform.
- Enlarged the hitboxes for Upswing and sneak attacks.
- The cancel timing for Focus Blow: Earthquake is now slightly earlier.
- Fixed an issue where selecting an item from the Custom Radial Menu would not automatically use the item after sheathing your weapon.
Hunting Horn
- Echo Bubble, Performance, and Focus Strike: Reverb damage has been increased.
- Encore damage has been significantly increased.
- The cancel timings for Encore and Offset Melody are now slightly earlier.
- Toned down the visual effects of Echo Bubbles to improve visibility during a hunt.
Gunlance
- The overall power of attacks and element scaling has been increased.
- Elemental values and crit rate now apply to the consecutive hit damage of Wyrmstake Cannon.
- Adjusted the power of Shelling: increased the attack power scaling for "Slightly Weak" and below, and decreased it for "Slightly Strong" and above.
- Increased the attack power scaling for the long shelling type Wyrmstake Cannon.
- Slightly decreased the attack power scaling of Wyrmstake Full Blast, while significantly increasing it for Burst Fire.
- Fixed an issue where the number of hits from Wyvern's Fire varied depending on the frame rate settings.
Insect Glaive
- Improved the behavior of Kinsects so that they fly more accurately in the aimed direction when using Kinsect: Harvest Extract.
- Fixed an issue where hitboxes would not function properly when chaining into a Strong Rising Slash Combo from certain attacks.
- Fixed an issue where ailments would not be applied by Kinsect attacks despite meeting the conditions.
- Fixed an issue where charging your Kinsect consecutively could prevent some of its attacks from hitting monsters.
Light Bowgun
- Normal Ammo damage has been increased.
- The amount of Rapid Fire Gauge consumed while using Normal Ammo in Rapid Fire Mode has been decreased.
- The amount of Rapid Fire Gauge recovered while using Pierce Ammo has been decreased.
- Spread Ammo damage has been increased.
- The critical range of Spread Ammo has been extended.
- The damage of Rapid Chaser Shot's last shot with Spread Ammo has been increased.
- The amount of Rapid Fire Gauge recovered while using Spread Ammo has been increased.
- The cancel timing for Spread Ammo is now slightly earlier.
- The recoil distance of Spread Ammo has been reduced.
- The maximum number of hits from Elemental Ammo has been decreased.
- Elemental Ammo damage has been decreased.
- The amount of Rapid Fire Gauge consumed while using Elemental Ammo in Rapid Fire Mode has been decreased.
- Sticky Ammo damage has been increased.
- Sticky Ammo stun value has been increased.
- The cancel timing for Sticky Ammo is now slightly earlier.
- The maximum number of hits from Dragon Ammo has been increased.
Heavy Bowgun
- Normal Ammo damage has been increased.
- The amount of Ignition Gauge recovered while using Pierce Ammo has been decreased.
- Spread Ammo damage has been increased.
- The critical range of Spread Ammo has been extended.
- The amount of Ignition Gauge recovered while using Spread Ammo has been increased.
- The maximum number of hits from Elemental Ammo has been decreased.
- Elemental Ammo damage has been decreased.
- Sticky Ammo damage has been increased.
- Sticky Ammo stun value has been increased.
- Adjusted the cancel timing for Sticky Ammo to be earlier.
- Slicing Ammo damage has been increased.
- Wyvernpiercer Ignition damage has been increased.
- The maximum number of hits from Dragon Ammo has been increased.
Bow
- Fixed an issue where charging could not be performed after applying coatings while in Aim/Focus Mode.
- Fixed an issue where some of the damage for Power Shot would not display during combos using Pierce Coating.
- Fixed an issue where the knockback animation from being hit could be overridden if you fired the bow at the same time.
Skills
- Added supplemental information to descriptions for damage-related skills such as Bludgeoner.
- Fixed an issue where the effects of the skill Maximum Might would not deactivate properly.
- Fixed an issue where the Slugger skill would not increase the stun effect of Sticky Ammo.
- Fixed an issue where the values for the skill Antivirus was different in certain language versions.
Support Hunters
- Adjusted the performance of Olivia to reflect the improvements made to the hammer.
- Fixed an issue that caused Support Hunters to be unable to reach certain areas, preventing them from reaching the player.
- Fixed an issue that caused Support Hunters to head toward base camp immediately after fast travel.
Seikret
- Adjusted the positions of the Handler and Seikret when fishing.
- Fixed an issue where changes made in Seikret Customization would not be reflected while in the Grand Hub.
- Fixed an issue where riding the Seikret would allow players to enter certain areas that should not be accessible.
- Fixed an issue where controls would become unresponsive under certain conditions while riding the Seikret.
- Fixed an issue where player health would not recover after a Vigorwasp Delivery or Vigorwasp Revival while riding the Seikret.
Handler
- Decreased how often the Handler moves around freely in Suja, Peaks of Accord.
Palico
- Adjusted various support moves as follows:
- Reduced the frequency of Vigorwasp Delivery after receiving boosts.
- Reduced the frequency of Purewasp Delivery.
- Increased the likelihood of Vigorwasp Delivery if it previously failed to activate.
- Increased the speed of Vigorwasp Delivery and Purewasp Delivery.
- Adjusted Palico behavior so that when Vigorwasp Revival is triggered, other actions are canceled more quickly.
- Made additional adjustments to Palico actions.
- Fixed an issue where player health would not recover after a Vigorwasp Revival was activated.
- Fixed an issue where the Palico would receive a status ailment when Vigorwasp Delivery triggered while the Palico is equipped with a weapon with elemental properties.
Miscellaneous
System
- A confirmation window no longer appears after obtaining an item when your item pouch is full. The obtained item is automatically sent to your item box.
- Fixed an issue where cutscenes from earlier in the story would not be added to the gallery.
- Revised the error message that appears when attempting to join a Private Lobby/Squad Lobby via the Hunter Friend Search.
- Fixed an issue where the "!" icon would not appear in the Start Menu even after receiving a Hunter Friend Request/Squad Invitation.
- Improved the visibility of the remaining time of meal effects. The countdown now displays 10 minutes before expiration.
- Health and stamina gauges will now remain expanded while the start menu is open, allowing players to view the duration of meal effects, etc.
- Fixed an issue where the size of a creature would differ between the Endemic Life preview and the Aquatic Life Field Guide.
- Adjusted the icons for the various support effects to be more visible.
- Updated icons related to bases and fast travel locations on the map.
- Added a cursor display when changing decorations.
- Fixed an issue where controls would become unstable in certain areas of the Oilwell Basin.
- Fixed an issue that would cause the game to crash due to insufficient VRAM.
- Steam – VRAM usage has been optimized.
- PlayStation 5 – Fixed an issue where PS5 activity progress would stay at 95% even after completing them all.
- Fixed an issue where "maximum upgrade reached" would display for talismans yet to be fully unlocked in the Upgrade from Box menu.
- Fixed an issue where some messages would display while the game was paused.
- Fixed an issue where Arabic text would display from left to right in the DLC menu.
Quests
- Fixed an issue where quests of certain difficulties would not appear when searching for SOS Flare Quests.
- Fixed an issue where certain quests listed as "?????" could not be joined when searching for SOS Flare Quests.
- Fixed an issue where Tempered Mizutsune would not appear in the Wounded Hollow.
- Adjusted 8★ Investigation Quests and Field Surveys to now grant higher reward money.
- Fixed an issue where weapon decorations were being awarded twice in 6★ quest rewards. (Going forward, both weapon and armor decorations will be awarded separately.)
- Fixed an issue where, when retrying an Arena/Challenge Quest under certain conditions, the bowgun would not be fully loaded to its maximum capacity.
- Fixed an issue where completing an Arena/Challenge Quest at certain times would register the completion time as 0'00"00 in the rankings.
- Fixed an issue where the game would fail to load when departing on an Investigation at the same time as other players depending on certain departure animations.
- Fixed an issue where, in a Link Party of three or more, it would become impossible to join a quest created by a member who had set specific quest options if the number of members decreased.
- Fixed an issue with the difficulty-levels of the monsters that appear in the event quests King of a Faraway Sky and Running Wild.
- Fixed an issue where the contribution "Perfect Counters" would not appear in the results screen after performing an Offset Attack with the hammer, hunting horn, insect glaive, or heavy bowgun.
- Fixed an issue where a Lucky Voucher could be used after returning from a quest and would then be used up on the next quest that you joined.
Other
- Fixed an issue where some voice lines would not trigger properly.
- Fixed various text issues.
- Fixed other miscellaneous issues.
And that covers the patch notes for Version 1.011.00.00. Stay tuned to our Monster Hunter Wilds topic for more updates and coverage.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Monster Hunter Wilds Version 1.011.00.00 patch notes buff the bejesus out of hammers