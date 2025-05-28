The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has sold 60 million copies As Witcher 3 celebrates its tenth anniversary, the RPG has hit a major milestone.

CD Projekt Red’s latest round of earnings brought news regarding its slew of in-development projects and existing games. With The Witcher 3 celebrating its 10th anniversary this month, the iconic western RPG has joined rare company. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has surpassed 60 million copies sold.

CD Projekt Red announced the latest sales milestone for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on social media following the release of its latest earnings report. This number is accurate as of May 2025 and factors in sales of the base game and its Game of the Year Edition. It does not count individual sales of DLC, which are sold separately.



Source: CD Projekt Red

With 60 million copies sold, The Witcher 3 moves further up the list of the greatest selling games of all time. Not only is it CDPR’s most successful title, but it’s now in the same neighborhood as games like Terraria (64 million) and Super Mario Bros. (58 million).

CD Projekt Red will eventually follow up on its smash success with The Witcher 4, which is currently in development. The studio has also confirmed that Project Orion, the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, has entered the pre-production phase of its development.