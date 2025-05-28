New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has sold 60 million copies

As Witcher 3 celebrates its tenth anniversary, the RPG has hit a major milestone.
Donovan Erskine
CD Projekt Red
CD Projekt Red’s latest round of earnings brought news regarding its slew of in-development projects and existing games. With The Witcher 3 celebrating its 10th anniversary this month, the iconic western RPG has joined rare company. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has surpassed 60 million copies sold.

CD Projekt Red announced the latest sales milestone for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on social media following the release of its latest earnings report. This number is accurate as of May 2025 and factors in sales of the base game and its Game of the Year Edition. It does not count individual sales of DLC, which are sold separately.

Geralt approaching a store counter.

Source: CD Projekt Red

With 60 million copies sold, The Witcher 3 moves further up the list of the greatest selling games of all time. Not only is it CDPR’s most successful title, but it’s now in the same neighborhood as games like Terraria (64 million) and Super Mario Bros. (58 million).

CD Projekt Red will eventually follow up on its smash success with The Witcher 4, which is currently in development. The studio has also confirmed that Project Orion, the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, has entered the pre-production phase of its development.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

