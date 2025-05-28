New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Yuri Lowenthal says he won't be returning for the Persona 4 remake

The Yosuke voice actor says he asked, but 'they don't want me to come back.'
Donovan Erskine
Sega
1

With the success of Persona 3 Reload last year, there’s been a lot of chatter about a potential remake of its follow-up, Persona 4. While the conversation around such a project has been mostly speculative, we may have just received a soft confirmation from an unlikely source. Voice actor Yuri Lowenthal has come forward to state that he wasn’t asked to return for the Persona 4 remake.

Yuri Lowenthal, who voiced Yosuke in the original English release of Persona 4, took to BlueSky to inform fans that he won’t be back for the remake of Persona 4. “I asked. Maybe I even begged, but they don’t want me to come back,” he wrote.

A side view of Persona 4's cast of characters standing in a line.

Source: Sega

The thing is, this is the first we’ve heard anything close to official word on a Persona 4 remake. ATLUS and Sega have not revealed such a project, so Yuri’s casual mention of it seemingly confirms that a Persona 4 remake is actually real. Fans flooded the replies of Lowenthal’s post to inform him that he was discussing a game that hadn’t been announced yet.

This would all line up with the way ATLUS handled Persona 3 Reload, which also saw the majority of its original voice cast get replaced. With Summer Game Fest and all its related events on the horizon, perhaps we’ll know more about the Persona 4 remake sooner rather than later.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

