Yuri Lowenthal says he won't be returning for the Persona 4 remake The Yosuke voice actor says he asked, but 'they don't want me to come back.'

With the success of Persona 3 Reload last year, there’s been a lot of chatter about a potential remake of its follow-up, Persona 4. While the conversation around such a project has been mostly speculative, we may have just received a soft confirmation from an unlikely source. Voice actor Yuri Lowenthal has come forward to state that he wasn’t asked to return for the Persona 4 remake.

Yuri Lowenthal, who voiced Yosuke in the original English release of Persona 4, took to BlueSky to inform fans that he won’t be back for the remake of Persona 4. “I asked. Maybe I even begged, but they don’t want me to come back,” he wrote.



Source: Sega

The thing is, this is the first we’ve heard anything close to official word on a Persona 4 remake. ATLUS and Sega have not revealed such a project, so Yuri’s casual mention of it seemingly confirms that a Persona 4 remake is actually real. Fans flooded the replies of Lowenthal’s post to inform him that he was discussing a game that hadn’t been announced yet.

This would all line up with the way ATLUS handled Persona 3 Reload, which also saw the majority of its original voice cast get replaced. With Summer Game Fest and all its related events on the horizon, perhaps we’ll know more about the Persona 4 remake sooner rather than later.