Animal Crossing: New Horizons Version 2.07 patch notes prepare the game for Switch 2's launch The latest Animal Crossing: New Horizons patch adds compatibility between the original Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 for multiplayer sessions.

In one of the first notable instances so far, a beloved Nintendo Switch game has been updated specifically to make ready for the Switch 2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons Version 2.07 dropped along with patch notes, but it’s a short list. This one literally just makes the game compatible for multiplayer sessions between the Switch and Switch 2 ahead of the latter’s launch.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Version 2.07 patch notes

Nintendo launched Animal Crossing: New Horizons Version 2.07 and its accompanying patch notes this week, making the game ready for Nintendo’s upcoming console launch on June 5, 2025. This is a very brief set of patch notes, but important for any fans taking their New Horizons adventures to the Switch 2. This patch makes it so the Switch and Switch 2 versions of the game can play together, ensuring your adventures won’t be interrupted just because you’re on different console generations. You can read the official notes in their entirety below:

Latest update: Ver. 2.0.7 (Released May 27, 2025)

General

Improved the compatibility for multiplayer sessions between Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.

This is one of the first notable patches of this type on a beloved Nintendo Switch game, but we expect to see more of it. Games like Splatoon 3 and newer Pokemon titles are likely to benefit from similar patches in the near future if they haven’t been implemented already. As we watch for more updates, stay tuned to the Switch 2 topic for news and coverage.