A Pokemon Presents showcase announced for July 2025

The first Pokemon Presents of the Switch 2 era is set for July.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
The Pokemon Company
The Pokemon Company has revealed that Pokemon Legends: Z-A will be released this October for the Switch 1 and Switch 2. However, that won’t be the only Pokemon news we get between now and the fall, as a Pokemon Presents digital showcase has been scheduled for July.

The Pokemon Company announced this morning that a Pokemon Presents event will happen on the morning of July 22, 2025. This will be the second Pokemon Presents of 2025, with the first having happened on Pokemon Day back in February.

Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile on the streets of Lumiose City.

Source: The Pokemon Company

It’s unusual for a Pokemon Presents showcase to be announced this far in advance. It’s likely that we’ll learn more details about the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Z-A, which will already be available for pre-order (in North America) by then, but the company will certainly have more to show as well. Pokemon Go, Pokemon Unite, and the franchise’s many spin-offs are often featured at these events.

With a Pokemon Presents dated for July, fans have something else to look forward to in the wait for Pokemon Legends: Z-A on October 16, 2025.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

