What is the release date for Pokemon Legends: Z-A? A shiny release date for Pokemon Legends: Z-A has appeared.

If you are one of those folks who likes to catch 'em all, then you will have been eagerly awaiting a release date for Pokemon Legends: Z-A. It is the next major installment in the long-running video game franchise about capturing tiny pockets monsters and making them battle it out for your viewing pleasure.

What is the release date of Pokemon Legends: Z-A?

Source: Nintendo

The release date for Pokemon Legends: Z-A and Pokemon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is Thursday, October 16, 2025. Preorders for the games will go live on Thursday, June 5, on the Nintendo eShop. If you purchase the physical or digital version of Pokemon Legends: Z-A, you will be able to upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition by buying an upgrade back via the eShop and My Nintendo Store.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A will be mixing things up a little, with the game taking place in one large city, incorporating RPG and action elements, and bringing some changes to the battle system. Set in Lumiose City, an urban redevelopment plan is underway to make the city a better place for both people and Pokemon. Wild Zones offer Pokemon a place to exist that is more in line with their natural habitats and also gives you a place to catch new creatures for your collection.

We expect to learn more about the game over the coming weeks and months, and if this release date announcement is any indication, the new information will arrive without warning.

Make sure you stay with Shacknews for more Pokemon Legends: Z-A news and guides in the future.