To a T review: T-riffic

Main characters in video games come in all sorts of different forms. They range from big burly warriors to captivating underdogs. The lead in To a T falls in the latter category, but this specific one serves as someone whose unique qualities make him an inspiration. Annapurna Interactive and Uvula (the new studio founded by Keita Takahashi, the maker of Katamari Damacy) tell the story of someone who is born into an unlikely scenario, but one whose situation helps teach players of all ages about some of the greater lessons of life.

To the letter



Source: Annapurna Interactive

The main character of To a T is celebrating his 13th birthday. Merely getting to 13 is a feat in itself for this young man, because he was born with a disability that forces him to live life in a permanent T-pose. For people who work in video games or even those who tangentially follow game development, there's a certain amusement in this premise. Just about every character ever created in the modern age begins its cycle rendered in a T-pose. When testing games, it's usually on the QA team to make sure that characters don't show in T-poses. So the idea of a main character permanently stuck in this state is good for a laugh on paper.

In practice, it's a clever metaphor for the struggles that many disabled kids endure every day. Obviously, being stuck in a T-pose isn't a thing in real life. But in To a T, players help this kid get dressed, eat his cereal, brush his teeth, walk to school, and perform several other tasks that would be mundane to anybody else, but are a real challenge to him. It soon becomes clear that this could just as easily be someone with muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy, or any variety of disability or disease that make everyday life a challenge.

While the idea is to live through an average week in this adolescent's shoes, his situations start to drift from normality, especially as he begins to have dreams of an impending disaster and explores the idea of using his unique condition to fly through the skies. Even with dreams of a potential future and some occasional flights of fantasy, To a T is mainly a grounded story and one that tugs at the heartstrings before long.

Also, there's a giraffe



Source: Annapurna Interactive

To a T's main strengths are its story and inspirational protagonist. The best thing about them is that the main character's condition is never played up for mockery. Sure, there are laughs, but the humor comes from situations in which the kid finds himself. They never come directly at his expense or at the expense of his disorder. On top of that, the main character comes off as relatably human. He has his bad days, which come from setbacks at school and encounters with the occasional bully, and it's easy to identify with those moments and that level of plight. With that said, he wakes up every day with a brilliant optimism, determined to live his best life in spite of his physical impairment.

The story is told with the tone of a PBS kids show with a lot of fourth wall-breaking dialogue, a kids' chorus, and upbeat musical numbers. There's even a giant anthropomorphic giraffe named Giraffe who serves sandwiches and provides positive encouragement, like this world's version of Sesame Street's Big Bird. There's even an opening title sequence and closing theme song for each of the game's episodes, which is a fun novelty… the first time. After about the third or fourth time, hearing the same opening theme and the same Giraffe song starts to lose its charm ever so slightly.

Speaking of things that start to lose their novelty, there's fun in helping the main character through his morning routine. In most cases, players have to help him get dressed, use the bathroom, run downstairs to wash his face, eat his cereal, brush his teeth, throw on his shoes, and run out the door to Giraffe's sandwich shop to pick up lunch. There's a charm in this daily sequence, especially after the mom encourages the lead to run through this morning routine himself without being told, as part of the practice of growing up. It's an endearing gesture, and it's part of the main character's arc of not allowing his condition to prevent him from living a normal life. He can still function normally and relishes any opportunity to do so. It's wonderful to see, but it also gets tedious to do the same thing over and over again.

Fortunately, the individual episodes feature a variety of funny situations. They can involve conducting experiments in science class, trying to master the art of flight, or getting in a footrace with a train. While To a T's story is mostly grounded, certain situations do veer into cartoonish territory and that works out for the better. Episodes are also briskly paced and, in most instances, can be completed in less than half an hour. That leaves time to explore the main character's neighborhood and visit various cosmetic shops, where players can spend coins for different items. Coins are scattered throughout the world and respawn frequently, so item affordability is never an issue.

And while the morning routine does get a little mundane after a while, a positive is that the game does appear to recognize that. Without going into spoilers, as the story approaches its climax, the formula does get mixed up slightly in an amusing and enjoyable way.

A capital 'T'

To a T is just the sort of whimsy that one would expect out of a game with Keita Takahashi's name on it. It's wholesome, hilarious, and at times just plain bizarre. This game has all of that, but it's also wrapped in a story that's inspirational to kids and adults alike. The game may not be perfect, because there are some dialogue issues that point to some localization snafus and occasional bugs that forced me to start from a previous save point. With that said, it won't take much to have you singing the main character's praises. He is, after all, the perfect shape.

This review is based on a Steam code provided by the publisher. To a T is available today on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S for $19.99 USD. The game is rated E.