Evening Reading - May 27, 2025

Welcome, Shackers, to the end of another Tuesday. We’re wrapping up May and ready to cannonball into a wealth of coverage coming throughout the summer months, and we hope you’ll come along for the ride. We’ve still got this week of May to ride out, so let’s wrap up another day of posting with your latest Evening Reading. Enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

All new evil in Guilty Gear

Unika's DP sure is something pic.twitter.com/VUrEFNhJhZ — EX | Emu (@_Ehmu_) May 27, 2025

Unika’s DP looks strong and abusable. We’ll have to dig in soon and see if her whole kit is the same way!

I’d play her for the music alone

Naoki is cooking again. Unika’s music sounds great.

Poor little Unika ball!

Cackling at the Unika ball. pic.twitter.com/BomUR3q8z7 — UltimAdo (@UltimaShadowX) May 27, 2025

I’m so glad Venom is back and we have a whole new run of silly character balls to go with him.

Meanwhile, in sports

Bill Belichick is once again catching strays.

New Mega Ran bars

don't crack a smile til christmas.



tell somebody at @AbbottElemABC i need a guest spot pic.twitter.com/pP5WALm4ek — Mega Ran (@MegaRan) May 27, 2025

Line fine wine, he just keeps getting better with age.

Lilo & Stitch has some questionable messages

Seems a little less wholesome and charming than the original.

Palico armor update!

Hunt THREE Quematrice to achieve purrfect peak form with the Faux Felyne α headgear! Arriving with the "Three Tails Better Than None" Event Quest, next week on June 3, 5pm PT/June 4, 1am BST! pic.twitter.com/a1fJbGGTbP — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 28, 2025

Every Monster Hunter update, big or small, should have an addition of weapons and armor for our favorite little guys.

And that covers our Evening Reading for this May 27, 2025. Thank you for stopping by and taking part in our shenanigans. We couldn’t do it without you. If you’d like to support Shacknews, consider supporting through Shacknews Mercury, where you can help the site out for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to play Shackpets. It’s a free app on Android and iOS where you can upload and vote on pet pics and pit your pets against others in the ultimate battle of cuteness. Finally, be sure to check out Bubbletron. It’s a free browser game where you can choose from a daily randomized set of prompts to come up with the ultimate trillion-dollar startup.

Bubbletron seems to be with me on Battle Royale Game and Freemium, but I couldn't sell him on a game where it's all about balancing the energy of the room and its furniture.

Source: Bubbletron

Have a good night, Shackers. We’ll see bright and early for more news and coverage tomorrow!