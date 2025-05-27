Evening Reading - May 27, 2025

Welcome, Shackers, to the end of another Tuesday. We’re wrapping up May and ready to cannonball into a wealth of coverage coming throughout the summer months, and we hope you’ll come along for the ride. We’ve still got this week of May to ride out, so let’s wrap up another day of posting with your latest Evening Reading. Enjoy.
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake will also come to Nintendo Switch 2
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 breaks its concurrent player count record on Steam
- EA Sports College Football 26 cover revealed, trailer coming Thursday
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has crossed 3.3 million units sold in 33 days
- Call of Duty: Warzone saw a 146% increase in Twitch viewership in April
- Dead by Daylight invades Assassin's Creed Shadows with new quest
- Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake continues the Erdrick Trilogy in October
- Persona 5: The Phantom X explores a different corner of P5's story
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon review: Very ambitious and deeply flawed
- The Siege and the Sandfox Review: Fox on the run
- F1 25 review: One more time behind the wheel
And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!
All new evil in Guilty Gear
Unika's DP sure is something pic.twitter.com/VUrEFNhJhZ— EX | Emu (@_Ehmu_) May 27, 2025
Unika’s DP looks strong and abusable. We’ll have to dig in soon and see if her whole kit is the same way!
I’d play her for the music alone
Naoki is cooking again. Unika’s music sounds great.
Poor little Unika ball!
Cackling at the Unika ball. pic.twitter.com/BomUR3q8z7— UltimAdo (@UltimaShadowX) May 27, 2025
I’m so glad Venom is back and we have a whole new run of silly character balls to go with him.
Meanwhile, in sports
Cover just dropped. 👀 pic.twitter.com/sqx0tKWR1a— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) May 27, 2025
Bill Belichick is once again catching strays.
New Mega Ran bars
don't crack a smile til christmas.— Mega Ran (@MegaRan) May 27, 2025
tell somebody at @AbbottElemABC i need a guest spot pic.twitter.com/pP5WALm4ek
Line fine wine, he just keeps getting better with age.
Lilo & Stitch has some questionable messages
May 27, 2025
Seems a little less wholesome and charming than the original.
Palico armor update!
Hunt THREE Quematrice to achieve purrfect peak form with the Faux Felyne α headgear! Arriving with the "Three Tails Better Than None" Event Quest, next week on June 3, 5pm PT/June 4, 1am BST! pic.twitter.com/a1fJbGGTbP— Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 28, 2025
Every Monster Hunter update, big or small, should have an addition of weapons and armor for our favorite little guys.
And that covers our Evening Reading for this May 27, 2025. Thank you for stopping by and taking part in our shenanigans.
Have a good night, Shackers. We’ll see bright and early for more news and coverage tomorrow!
