Kathy Rain 2 Soothsayer review: Nearly noir

Nearly a decade after Clifftop Games launched their gritty, Twin Peaks-inspired detective game Kathy Rain, the punk detective is back for another, darker case in Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer. It's a classic point-and-click adventure game, but also a detective game more grounded in realism than the likes of Phoenix Wright. If you want to learn something in Kathy Rain 2, you'll have to ask the right questions or trawl through old newspapers to do it, and that's a good thing. Less good is how underdeveloped everything else feels. Kathy Rain 2 wants to be like the good ol' noir thrillers of yesteryear, but it just doesn't pay its characters, setting, or even plot enough attention to pull it off.

Noir-ish

Kathy Rain 2 follows the eponymous private investigator several years after her first major case. Her business is failing, but a gruesome opportunity arises. A serial killer known as the Soothsayer is at work in Kassidy, the fictional city Kathy Rain 2 takes place in, and a hefty reward is on offer for anyone who can help bring them to justice. Kathy takes on the job in the hopes of saving lives – and herself – by collecting evidence, interrogating witnesses, and piecing together everything she finds. One of Kathy Rain 2's best points is that Kathy herself doesn't have plot armor. Things don't always turn out well for her, and even success on a case doesn't promise the future she might want.

It's a unique way to handle a video game protagonist, but Clifftop doesn't follow through on that promise enough. Shallow character development is easy to overlook in the moment, as Kathy Rain 2 manages to build and maintain a sense of tension that keeps the focus firmly on what's happening. However, in between major events, the gaps start to stand out more. Kathy's meant to play a major role, but her thoughts and emotions get so little attention that it's hard to feel what the game clearly wants you to at key moments. Kathy visits her incarcerated mother, has relationship issues, suffers tragic loss, and at the end of it all, you still have little idea who this person is or how all these things affect or change her.

The troubled, stoic detective is a staple of the noir mysteries and thrillers Kathy Rain 2 seems to draw on for inspiration, but Clifftop misses a couple of important points from the classics. They either use the action surrounding the detective to explore some problem with society, like Kiss Me Deadly, or hone in on a handful of characters in a more intense psychological drama, as Double Indemnity and Hitchcock's version of Suspicion do. Kathy Rain does neither, and it never manages to articulate anything about society that isn't basic. In Kassidy, life is hard and people struggle unhappily, which is… well, pretty obvious. You can see that just by watching the news or chatting with people around town, and it doesn't take a video game to prove that point.

Kathy Rain 2's challenge to match its inspirations is a symptom of another issue: how it handles Kassidy. The city and its citizens hit all the usual notes, with the vulnerable young adults, the all-knowing drug dealers, the club star who hides their sensitivity behind a gruff facade, and so on. It's a Who's Who of the genre, but Kathy Rain 2 only keeps side characters around to fulfill their role before wheeling them off stage for someone else to take their place. The lack of any strong personalities or interplay between place and people – what about this place causes these problems for people who live there – makes for a generic-seeming story and takes some of the emotional weight out of everything that unfolds.

Things unseen - and underdeveloped

Another serious issue is the attempt at keeping the original Kathy Rain's Twin Peaks-like split between gritty realism and the supernatural. The problem that often comes from making otherworldly things part of a story or setting is that those things often end up being the explainer for everything, without much justification or attempt at making it believable. That's the case in Kathy Rain 2. The investigation's climax and all the hocus-pocus surrounding the killings end up being pinned on a conviction that has no build-up during the rest of the story and seems almost completely out of place.

That's a plot development issue as much as it is a fault with how Kathy Rain 2 develops its setting, though, or doesn't develop it, in this case. Outside the details connected to the murders, there's no attempt at exploring the role of the supernatural, eldritch horrors, and ancient deities play in Kassidy. Heck, most people Kathy interrogates don't even know what witchy accoutrements like scrying mirrors are except for what they read in the papers about how such items showed up at each of the Soothsayer's murders. The complete disconnect between reality in Kassidy and these apparent undercurrents of weird and dangerous beliefs makes the culprit and their motivations more like a silly plot twist instead of something the entire story is building toward.

Kathy Rain P(uzzle) I(nvestigator)

Ironically, it's not the setting, story, or characters that give Kathy Rain 2 an identity. It's what you do and how you do it. Some of Kathy Rain 2's puzzles are a little silly and forced, mostly near the end when the occult suddenly has to become a focus. The rest are integrated so naturally and elegantly into the story, though – decrypting someone's numeric code for sending secret pager messages, figuring out connections between events and people, scouring the newspapers for clues. Detective games are hardly a rarity, but few create the impression of being a proper investigator like Kathy Rain 2.

All this is helped along by the absolutely fantastic visual direction. Kathy Rain 2's pixel art is just gorgeous, with some inspired use of color and light that does more to convey what kind of place Kassidy is than anything that actually happens in the city. The grunge of Kathy's office, the deep shadows in a nightclub that obscure everyone who isn't in the glare of the spotlight, the cozy warmth of a caravan that contrasts so strongly with the squalor of where it's parked – there's a lot of emotion and meaning in Kathy Rain 2's design.

Kathy Rain 2 isn't bad. Its puzzle design is excellent, and Clifftop's artists made one of the best-looking pixel games around. It just doesn't live up to its full potential and plays more like a quick homage to classic genres than a well-considered mystery thriller in its own right.

The publisher provided the copy of Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer used for this review. Kathy Rain 2 is available now for PC via Steam.