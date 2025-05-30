Nintendo virtual game cards - what they are and how to use them Virtual game cards have been designed to make life easier for early adopters as we move into the Nintendo Switch 2 era.

One of the worst things for consumers about the endless march of digital products is that life can get decidedly awkward when you buy a new version of a system you already own. If you want to keep them both up and running, it can be more than a little annoying. Thankfully, Nintendo is trying to cut such troubles off at the pass as we move into the Nintendo Switch 2 era. There is some work to be done here, but hopefully, your life will be easier when all the steps are complete.

What are virtual game cards?

A virtual game card is a new feature for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 that will allow you to "digitally eject" and load games onto more than one system. You can also lend games to members of your Nintendo Account family group. It is a quick and easy way to allow you to share games between systems you own, such as your brand new Nintendo Switch 2 console and your trusty old standard Switch.

How to use virtual game cards

To use virtual game cards, you will need to ensure that both systems are fully up to date. This means going into the System Settings, System, and System Update menus on both consoles and ensuring they are on the most recent update. You should be on system version 20.0.1 or higher.

Once your system is fully up to date, you will notice the Virtual Game Card menu option on the home page, between the Controllers and the System Settings icon. Click on that, then select the player profile you wish to use. This will bring up a list of every digital purchase you have made that is compatible with the virtual game card system, and you can click on the relevant card and elect to load it to the console, load it to another console, or lend it to a family group member.

To get people into the same family group, you will need to visit the main Nintendo website and do it from the Family Group option in the settings. Just log in to your account, go to Family Group, then click "Add a member." Make sure you read the messages from Nintendo quite carefully, as they are very adamant about only adding people that you know.

Now, there is a lot of nuance to things depending on what you are trying to do here. Loading the game to your system is pretty self-explanatory, but loading it to another console and lending it to a family group member is more involved, so let's look at those two options in more detail.

How to load a virtual game card to another console

For this example, you will have the Main Switch and the Backup Switch, and the virtual game card will already be loaded on the Main Switch. Both of them will need to be linked to the same account, so you will need to have a user on each one that is linked to your Nintendo account. If you need to link your new Switch to your account, follow the below steps:

Connect your console to the internet

Select your user icon from the Home menu to access your user page.

Select "Profile", then "Link Nintendo Account."

Follow the on-screen instructions.

Once that is done, you can go to your Nintendo account on the internet, if you wish, and load games from there. You can select which console you want to load them onto. If you want to do it via the consoles themselves, that is a bit more complicated. The good news is that you will only need to do these next steps once:

Bring the main Switch and the backup Switch close to each other.

Connect both of them to the internet.

On the backup console, select the Virtual Game Cards menu on the Home screen.

Select the user linked to your Nintendo Account.

Enter your PIN or password if prompted (this will vary depending on your security settings)

Select the virtual game card that you would like to load.

Select Load on This System

Select Next

Bring the Main Switch that can already load virtual game cards close to the Backup Switch, and then select "Systems are close enough."

Now, on the Main Switch, select the Virtual Game Cards from the Home menu.

Select the user with the linked Nintendo account and enter any prompted security codes or passwords.

You will get a message about linking the Backup Switch, so select "Link."

Wait for the link to complete, then select Okay.

Select "Load on this system" to load the virtual game card you selected earlier on the newly linked console.



Now, the good news is that the two consoles are now linked, and you do not need to go through this process again and will not need to have the consoles close to each other to load your virtual game cards. If you want to use the same save data on both consoles, you will need to transfer the data or use the Save Data Cloud Backup feature if you have a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

How to lend and borrow virtual game cards

Lending and borrowing virtual game cards within your Family Group is also a possibility. Keep in mind you can only lend up to three games at a time, each to a different person for up to 14 days, and never more than one at a time to the same person. Once again, there are a few steps to getting this done.

Bring the console that can load the virtual game card (we will call this Your Console) and the console of the person you wish to lend the game card to (we will call this Family Group Console) close to each other.

Ensure that both consoles are connected to the internet and are connected via local wireless.

On Your Console, select the Virtual Game Cards menu on the Home screen.

Select the user linked to your Nintendo Account.

Enter your PIN or password if prompted (this will vary depending on your security settings)

Select the game you wish to lend to a family member.

Select "Lend to Family Group Member."

Select "Select a User to Lend To."

Choose the person who has a user account linked on the Family Group Console you wish to load the game on.

Select "Lend."

Now, on the Family Group Console, select the Virtual Game Cards menu from the Home screen.

Select the user that will borrow the game.

Enter the PIN or password as required.

Select "Borrow."

You can now install and play the game on the Family Group Console for up to 14 days, it is retrieved, or you opt to return it.

How to eject a virtual game card

You cannot lend or send another game to a console if it is already loaded to a console, so knowing how to eject it is very important.

Select the Virtual Game Cards menu on the Home screen.

Select your user profile.

Enter your PIN or password, if prompted.

Select the game you wish to eject.

Select Options.

Select Eject From This Console.

Select OK twice.

