Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo review: Sick tricks, pitfalls, and corporate greed

Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo makes an absurdly powerful first impression. As the game loads, a 3D-modeled, handheld gaming console descends from the heavens, artificial light reflecting from the smudged plastic coating on its screen. The console twirls as a cartridge falls into the slot, then spins back to face the audience as the game boots. Pipistrello doesn’t just transition to a normal, fullscreen video game at this point, like you may expect. It just runs in this fictional handheld, taking up more than half the display. The game hasn’t even started, and we’ve dived headfirst into the pungent depths of sicko territory. Playing this game means shouting into the abyss, and the abyss responds with the Game Boy Advance boot jingle.

Dang, that's cool

From there, of course, you can adjust the screen. You can zoom in (or out), modify the screen filter, adjust the pixel resolution, so on and so forth. But the commitment to this particular bit is impressive, establishing and cementing a vibe suggesting Pipistrello could easily be a long-lost GBA game we’ve unearthed from a time capsule. The vibe echoes within the game itself, with its bold color palette, massive sprites, and a game designed around a core concept that is stretched to its breaking point. It feels like a GBA game, but not like one we’ve seen before. It isn’t laden with unsubtle references to retro classics. It’s an homage to the whole style, and shockingly accurate at that.

Power struggle

You play as Pippit Pipistrello, a little bat creature who yearns to be a competitive yoyo expert. A taxi brings him home from the latest competition, but nearly runs off the road when the driver hears the family name. That’s because the Pipistrello family, sole owners of the world’s single energy source, practically owns society due to its stranglehold on the most important resource that isn’t food or water. Things are rough, especially since Pippit’s auntie and the head of the family company, decided the only available energy source in the world needed a tariff.

As you might expect, Auntie Pipistrello’s decision made some enemies, and a bunch of them arrive to cause trouble just as Pippit comes home. They blast Auntie with a strange device, and Pippit interrupts the beam with his precious yoyo. The woman’s soul is split in five parts, four into special Mega Batteries, and the last bit goes in the yoyo. Left for dead, Pippit and his new auntie-possessed yoyo now have to go out and retrieve those batteries. And hopefully along the way the lady will learn some lessons about why these grudges happened in the first place. Maybe.

A certain-styled adventure

Cursed Yoyo is essentially a top-down, Zelda-ish adventure that has Pippit exploring the city he lives in, which is full of secrets and hidden passages. Each big bad lives in their business headquarters where a blown-up, hyperbolic version of their company festers, thanks to the corrupting power of the Mega Batteries. Using the yoyo and a host of special abilities you learn along the way, you’ll defeat enemies, solve puzzles, and do the video game hero thing in general.

For the most part, Cursed Yoyo is a lot of fun, and super creative. Your basic move with the yoyo is a simple straight attack, almost like a whip in Castlevania. But that thing can bank around corners, so any slanted surface will make it veer 90 degrees. This makes for some elaborate puzzle designs, especially when you get to do things like throw the yoyo off its string, “walk the dog” across liquid surfaces, wall bounce backwards, and more. You’ll use every part of the yoyo by the end, and get more abilities than you can actually hold at once, which colors your options in combat significantly. For example there’s a traditional parry that can knock projectiles back, but you can trade it for a circular swing that knocks enemies in its range back with a brief stun.

Retro style, retro problems

Having to make these choices exposes some of combat’s weaknesses, though. Your basic attack is a ranged one, with the sweet spot (and only source of damage) being the yoyo. You can over and under-shoot, and only fire in four directions. The attack is also kind of slow. With these limitations, naturally, combat tends to happen in close quarters with lots of enemies that are often faster than you. You can kind of do this bunny-hop with some invulnerability, but it’s short and ineffective against a group of charging bees. Or bees that have guns and fire them while you’re dealing with something else. Good thing you have to choose between the parry or the crowd control and can’t have both, and have to stop at a bench to swap!

Dying isn’t terrible, as you just take a small penalty to your money and retry the room. But being so awkwardly outmaneuvered all the time in a game that wants you to do wacky wall-bouncing combos to zip around outside of combat is a weird, disappointing juxtaposition. There are a lot of big ideas in this game, but when it comes to fighting enemies Cursed Yoyo trips over itself. I had fun exploring and getting around the world, but whenever it was time for combat I could feel my body tense up to brace for being annoyed.

Platforming is another issue, because of that hopping I mentioned. That’s your jump, and it’s very heavy and precise. So when you’re asked to do anything that involves bunny-hopping across gaps with and without using your yoyo powers, it gets… annoying! It just doesn’t feel good to have a jump that feels like underhand-tossing a giant beanbag two feet in front of you, and being asked to do fast, precise movement with it. I don’t know what to tell you. Somebody get Klonoa on the phone for this kid.

Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo could easily be mistaken for an action-adventure romp for the Game Boy Advance that was somehow lost to time, and resurfaced when some collector found a prototype cart and sold it to preservationists for a historic ROM dump. It perfectly captures the vibe, design sensibilities, and even the flaws of games from that era. It has a lot of neat and creative ideas all revolving around the yoyo gimmick, and sometimes (especially in combat and some platforming) gets a little too cute for its own good. But when it’s nailing its concept it really nails it, and making your way through the adventure feels like an endearing throwback to the time of WarioWare, Zelda: The Minish Cap, and Mother 3, without being bogged down by loud, boilerplate references. Plus, the 3D handheld thing rules.

Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo is available on May 28, 2025 for the PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox Series X|S. A Switch code was provided by the publisher for this review.