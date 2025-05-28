Summer Game Fest 2025 event schedule & how to watch Keep up with all of the gaming news showcases happening this summer.

From Summer Game Fest to the Xbox Games Showcase, this summer season will feature a slew of showcases highlighting upcoming video games from both indie and AAA publishers. It’s a lot to keep up with, so we’ve compiled all of the gaming events happening this summer.

Summer Game Fest 2025 schedule



Source: Kojima Productions

Here are all of the events going on at and around Summer Game Fest this summer. We’ve also included links to watch them, as most of them will be streamed on YouTube and/or Twitch.

Summer Game Fest 2025 Event Schedule Event Date & Time Where to watch The MIX Summer Game Showcase June 3 @ 9 AM PT/12 PM ET YouTube/Twitch Shacknews Indie Showcase June 4 @ 11 AM PT/2 PM ET YouTube/Twitch Summer Game Fest June 6 @ 2 PM PT/5 PM ET YouTube/Twitch Access-Ability Summer Showcase June 6 @ 8 AM PT/11 AM ET YouTube/Twitch Wholesome Direct June 7 @ 9 AM PT/12 PM ET YouTube Women-Led Games SGF June 7 @ 10 AM PT/1 PM ET YouTube/Twitch Future Games Show June 7 @ 1 PM PT/4 PM ET YouTube/Twitch Xbox Games Showcase + Outer Worlds 2 Direct June 8 @ 10 AM PT/1 PM ET YouTube/Twitch PC Gaming Show June 8 @ 12 PM PT/3 PM ET YouTube/Twitch Upload VR Showcase June 11 @ 10 AM PT/1 PM ET YouTube/Twitch

We'll update the schedule as more events are announced. Events that have already taken place are highlighted with red.

Bookmark this article so that you can keep up with all things Summer Game Fest 2025. As always, you can expect to read all of the biggest announcements from the aforementioned events right here on Shacknews.