Summer Game Fest 2025 event schedule & how to watch
Keep up with all of the gaming news showcases happening this summer.
From Summer Game Fest to the Xbox Games Showcase, this summer season will feature a slew of showcases highlighting upcoming video games from both indie and AAA publishers. It’s a lot to keep up with, so we’ve compiled all of the gaming events happening this summer.
Summer Game Fest 2025 schedule
Here are all of the events going on at and around Summer Game Fest this summer. We’ve also included links to watch them, as most of them will be streamed on YouTube and/or Twitch.
|Summer Game Fest 2025 Event Schedule
|Event
|Date & Time
|Where to watch
|The MIX Summer Game Showcase
|June 3 @ 9 AM PT/12 PM ET
|YouTube/Twitch
|Shacknews Indie Showcase
|June 4 @ 11 AM PT/2 PM ET
|YouTube/Twitch
|Summer Game Fest
|June 6 @ 2 PM PT/5 PM ET
|YouTube/Twitch
|Access-Ability Summer Showcase
|June 6 @ 8 AM PT/11 AM ET
|YouTube/Twitch
|Wholesome Direct
|June 7 @ 9 AM PT/12 PM ET
|YouTube
|Women-Led Games SGF
|June 7 @ 10 AM PT/1 PM ET
|YouTube/Twitch
|Future Games Show
|June 7 @ 1 PM PT/4 PM ET
|YouTube/Twitch
|Xbox Games Showcase + Outer Worlds 2 Direct
|June 8 @ 10 AM PT/1 PM ET
|YouTube/Twitch
|PC Gaming Show
|June 8 @ 12 PM PT/3 PM ET
|YouTube/Twitch
|Upload VR Showcase
|June 11 @ 10 AM PT/1 PM ET
|YouTube/Twitch
We'll update the schedule as more events are announced. Events that have already taken place are highlighted with red.
Bookmark this article so that you can keep up with all things Summer Game Fest 2025. As always, you can expect to read all of the biggest announcements from the aforementioned events right here on Shacknews.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Summer Game Fest 2025 event schedule & how to watch