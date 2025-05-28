New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Summer Game Fest 2025 event schedule & how to watch

Keep up with all of the gaming news showcases happening this summer.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Summer Game Fest
1

From Summer Game Fest to the Xbox Games Showcase, this summer season will feature a slew of showcases highlighting upcoming video games from both indie and AAA publishers. It’s a lot to keep up with, so we’ve compiled all of the gaming events happening this summer.

Summer Game Fest 2025 schedule


Source: Kojima Productions

Here are all of the events going on at and around Summer Game Fest this summer. We’ve also included links to watch them, as most of them will be streamed on YouTube and/or Twitch.

Summer Game Fest 2025 Event Schedule
Event Date & Time Where to watch
The MIX Summer Game Showcase June 3 @ 9 AM PT/12 PM ET YouTube/Twitch
Shacknews Indie Showcase June 4 @ 11 AM PT/2 PM ET YouTube/Twitch
Summer Game Fest June 6 @ 2 PM PT/5 PM ET YouTube/Twitch
Access-Ability Summer Showcase June 6 @ 8 AM PT/11 AM ET YouTube/Twitch
Wholesome Direct June 7 @ 9 AM PT/12 PM ET YouTube
Women-Led Games SGF June 7 @ 10 AM PT/1 PM ET YouTube/Twitch
Future Games Show June 7 @ 1 PM PT/4 PM ET YouTube/Twitch
Xbox Games Showcase + Outer Worlds 2 Direct June 8 @ 10 AM PT/1 PM ET YouTube/Twitch
PC Gaming Show June 8 @ 12 PM PT/3 PM ET YouTube/Twitch
Upload VR Showcase June 11 @ 10 AM PT/1 PM ET YouTube/Twitch

We'll update the schedule as more events are announced. Events that have already taken place are highlighted with red.

Bookmark this article so that you can keep up with all things Summer Game Fest 2025. As always, you can expect to read all of the biggest announcements from the aforementioned events right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola