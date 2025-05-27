ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 581 Survival Kids stars on The Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on The Stevetendo Show, we’re starting a brand new playthrough. For those of you who aren’t aware, Nintendo added games to the Nintendo Switch Online service recently. They added four games to the Game Boy Color/Game Boy section of the Switch Online library. I grew up with the Game Boy/Game Boy Color so the minute I saw these games, I wanted to give them a shot on the show. There was one game that I had never played before and that is the game we are going to start on the show this evening.

Survival Kids was a game that I had heard of but never got a chance to play on the Game Boy Color. In modern times, it is a tough game to get ahold of but thanks to Nintendo adding the game to their online catalog having to buy it for a lot of money is a thing of the past. It is also interesting to see the Game Boy Color version of Survival Kids on the Switch Online service when the Nintendo Switch 2 has a new installment of Survival Kids launching with the new system. Only time will tell if the Switch 2 game gets played on The Stevetendo Show. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, join The Stevetendo Show as I start a Survival Kids playthrough for the very first time.

Roughing it out in the wilderness!

©Konami

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into The Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. The schedule this week is going to look a little thin because of Memorial Day. That being said, next week, we should be back on the normal Stevetendo Show schedule so stay tuned.

Be sure to check out the Shacknews Twitch channel and the Shacknews VODs YouTube channel and catch up on some of your favorite Shacknews programs with a subscription to the YouTube channel and a follow to the Twitch channel. It’s almost time for the Nintendo Switch 2 to launch and we’ll have you covered here at Shacknews. I have a few things planned for The Stevetendo Show for Nintendo Switch 2 playthroughs so make sure you connect with all the Shacknews social media pages so you don’t miss any of our coverage!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on The Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.