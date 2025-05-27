Dead by Daylight invades Assassin's Creed Shadows with new quest Naoe and Yasuke will be forced to contend with the overwhelming might of Dead by Daylight's Oni in this collaboration.

In the case of Dead by Daylight, it’s usually that game that sees content from other universes enter its arena, but this time Ubisoft has invited The Fog into Assassin’s Creed Shadows for something different. A content collaboration between Ubisoft and Behaviour Interactive has brought Dead by Daylight’s Oni killer to Shadows, and Yasuke and Naoe will be forced to carefully dodge him if they want to survive.

Ubisoft announced the Dead by Daylight crossover content for Assassin’s Creed Shadows with a new trailer this week. In it, we see Yasuke and Naoe skirting their way around the dark gardens of a castle garden. And it doesn’t take long to see why, the Oni killer from Dead by Daylight is in hot pursuit as Naoe desperately runs for a demonic-looking gate. You can see it all in action below. The content is out as of today on every platform that Assassin’s Creed Shadows can be played.

The new Dead by Daylight content for Assassin’s Creed Shadows has been described as a “collab quest,” meaning that it’s available to discover somewhere in Shadows’ in-game world. The content seems to be free, with no DLC purchase necessary.

What’s more is that Ubisoft seems to have adapted Dead by Daylight’s core gameplay for this content. You don’t get to fight the killers directly in Dead by Daylight, and that seems to be the case here. The Oni is a brutal powerhouse that will run players down like a freight train when he spots them. Fighting him heads-up is ill-advised.

The Dead by Daylight collaboration content is available in the already excellent Assassin’s Creed Shadows now. Be sure to stay tuned to the Assassin’s Creed series topic for further updates and news.