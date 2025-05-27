Call of Duty: Warzone saw a 146% increase in Twitch viewership in April It was the release of the reworked Verdansk map that brought so many players back to Call of Duty: Warzone over April.

As we continue through another stellar year of gaming in 2025, StreamElements has brought out the latest look at Twitch stats for the month of April. Call of Duty was one of the biggest winners for the month, having gathered a collective hours-watched boost of 146 percent month-to-month. That skyrocketed it into the Twitch Top 10 for the month.

StreamElements launched its State of the Stream report for April 2025 with data from its analytics partner at Rainmaker.GG. According to the data, one of the most standout statistics in April 2025 was the burst of interest in Call of Duty: Warzone. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been riding high through its second season, and April brought a rework of the Warzone Verdansk map which excited players around the world.

StreamElements State of the Stream April 2025 Twitch Top 10 featuring Call of Duty with 45 million hours viewed.

Source: StreamElements

Viewership for Call of Duty in April 2025 worked out to about 45 million hours viewed, which was up 146 percent from the previous month. That left Call of Duty squarely on Twitch’s Top 10 where it didn’t even have a place on the board in March 2025, due in no small part to Monster Hunter Wilds and Marvel Rivals taking precious space on the Top 10. Monster Hunter Wilds predictably fell off, but Rivals continues to remain strong in the conversation of ongoing games.

With Call of Duty seizing a spot in Twitch’s Top 10 again on the back of its Warzone content, it will be interesting to see if the franchise can keep its place. Stay tuned for more State of the Stream reporting on the StreamElements topic.