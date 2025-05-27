New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has crossed 3.3 million units sold in 33 days

It's a milestone that fits Clair Obscur perfectly.
TJ Denzer
Image via Sandfall Interactive
1

Sandfall and Kepler Interactive’s Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has had no issue garnering accolades left and right, both in sales and praise, but its most recent milestone is a very specifically “Clair Obsur: Expedition 33” one. The game has achieved 3.3 million unit sales in 33 days.

The developers shares Clair Obscur’s latest and most fun milestone on the game’s social media channel this week. There, the developers once again thanked fans for helping the game get this far:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has had a strong run since it released a little over a month ago, immediately gathering praise from players and critics alike across the industry, including here in our Shacknews review. We appreciated the game’s deeply flawed characters, the solid battle system, and its bittersweet beautiful world, and so did millions of others.

With 3.3 million unit sales behind it, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 continues to be one of the biggest successes of 2025 so far. Stay tuned to the Expedition 33 topic for more news and updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

