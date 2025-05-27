Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has crossed 3.3 million units sold in 33 days It's a milestone that fits Clair Obscur perfectly.

Sandfall and Kepler Interactive’s Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has had no issue garnering accolades left and right, both in sales and praise, but its most recent milestone is a very specifically “Clair Obsur: Expedition 33” one. The game has achieved 3.3 million unit sales in 33 days.

The developers shares Clair Obscur’s latest and most fun milestone on the game’s social media channel this week. There, the developers once again thanked fans for helping the game get this far:

Thirty-three days ago, we released Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Since then, we’ve sold 3.3 million copies. Seriously. As of today. We couldn’t make that up. Another entry on the long list of surreal moments that your support has made real. Thank you all. Tomorrow comes.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has had a strong run since it released a little over a month ago, immediately gathering praise from players and critics alike across the industry, including here in our Shacknews review. We appreciated the game’s deeply flawed characters, the solid battle system, and its bittersweet beautiful world, and so did millions of others.

With 3.3 million unit sales behind it, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 continues to be one of the biggest successes of 2025 so far. Stay tuned to the Expedition 33 topic for more news and updates.