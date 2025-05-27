EA Sports College Football 26 cover revealed, trailer coming Thursday Ryan Williams and Jeremiah Smith are your CFB 26 cover stars.

EA Sports College Football 25 was a strong return for collegiate football sim series, so it’s coming back for another year. EA Sports College Football 26 is set for a July release, and we now know that its cover stars will be two of the most electric wide receivers in the nation: Ryan Williams and Jeremiah Smith. A full reveal is set for this Thursday.

EA shared the cover of CFB 26 on social media this morning. It features Ryan Williams (Alabama) and Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) in front of a banner featuring multiple school logos. Appropriately, both players are heading into their sophomore seasons this fall.



Source: EA Sports

EA also shared the Deluxe Edition cover of CFB 26, providing a couple of clues for new features. The Deluxe Edition cover features a large group of players, coaches, alumni, and mascots. EA Sports is seemingly teasing the addition of real coaches in the game and improvements to gameday traditions.

We’ll get our first look at EA Sports College Football 26 when the reveal trailer drops this Thursday. The game will hit the field this summer on July 10, 2025.