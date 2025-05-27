New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

EA Sports College Football 26 cover revealed, trailer coming Thursday

Ryan Williams and Jeremiah Smith are your CFB 26 cover stars.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
EA Sports
1

EA Sports College Football 25 was a strong return for collegiate football sim series, so it’s coming back for another year. EA Sports College Football 26 is set for a July release, and we now know that its cover stars will be two of the most electric wide receivers in the nation: Ryan Williams and Jeremiah Smith. A full reveal is set for this Thursday.

EA shared the cover of CFB 26 on social media this morning. It features Ryan Williams (Alabama) and Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) in front of a banner featuring multiple school logos. Appropriately, both players are heading into their sophomore seasons this fall.

A crowd of players, coaches, and mascots.

Source: EA Sports

EA also shared the Deluxe Edition cover of CFB 26, providing a couple of clues for new features. The Deluxe Edition cover features a large group of players, coaches, alumni, and mascots. EA Sports is seemingly teasing the addition of real coaches in the game and improvements to gameday traditions.

We’ll get our first look at EA Sports College Football 26 when the reveal trailer drops this Thursday. The game will hit the field this summer on July 10, 2025.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

