Star Wars Battlefront 2 breaks its concurrent player count record on Steam Eight years after its initial release, Star Wars Battlefront 2 is having a resurgence.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 was a divisive game when it launched back in 2017. Still, it received new content and regular updates until 2020. While the game has sat dormant since then, Battlefront 2 is now seeing some of its biggest player counts yet, breaking its all-time record on Steam this weekend.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 had as many as 18,635 people playing the game concurrently this weekend on Steam, according to SteamDB. This is the most it’s ever had on the platform since its addition in 2020. Battlefront 2 currently holds a “Very Positive” tag for both recent and all-time reviews.



Source: Electronic Arts

There are likely a couple of key factors driving so many players to Battlefront 2 right now, eight years after it came out. Andor, a Disney+ show based on the life of Cassian Andor prior to the events of the movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, just concluded its second and final season to strong acclaim. Looking at the SteamDB chart, Battlefront 2’s player count first started to pick up just a couple of weeks after the premiere of Andor Season 2.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 was also featured in EA’s Star Wars Day Sale, which saw the game discounted by 75 percent. It’s also worth mentioning that Star Wars Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith just celebrated its 20th anniversary with a brief return to theaters, and that Fortnite is currently in the midst of a Star Wars-themed mini-season. With a reinvigorated passion for the franchise, fans have been flocking back to Battlefront 2, with many taking to social media to campaign for a Star Wars Battlefront 3.

The lukewarm response that Star Wars Battlefront 2 received back in 2017 and the backlash to the game’s implementation of loot crates likely shut the door on a potential 3rd game, but with more players interested than ever, it’ll be interesting to see if EA makes any moves with this franchise in the future.