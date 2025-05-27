Does Elden Ring Nightreign support crossplay? Do you have friends who play their games on a different brand and wonder if you can go hunting with them?

As we all return to the Lands Between in Elden Ring Nightreign for an odd mix of the Soulsbrone recipe with some chunky bits of Monster Hunter floating around in it, you may be wondering if you can join up with players on other platforms to hunt your enemies.

Does Elden Ring Nightreign support crossplay?

Source: FromSoftware

Bad news, Tarnished. Elden Ring Nightreign does not support crossplay. There will be no cross-platform antics with your friends on other brands of consoles or those spooky PC people. You will be able to play with people on the same brand that have a different console to you, so PlayStation 4 players can play with PlayStation 5 players and so on, but PlayStation folks cannot team up with a buddy on Xbox.

This is exactly the same as it was for Elden Ring. It seems that the base game not supporting crossplay has held Nightreign back a little, as it would have been really nice to see crossplay support for this title, given the overt focus on cooperative play. Still, I understand that is not easy to do this kind of work, especially with an engine that may not really be built to support such features.

