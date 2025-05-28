Elden Ring Nightreign review: Soulsborne distilled

Elden Ring Nightreign is a bizarre game. It’s the Majora’s Mask of the Soulsborne family, with a mix-up of locations and bosses from Elden Ring with some Dark Souls trilogy foes sprinkled in. It’s got battle royale elements and roguelite features. It’s fast paced and as brutally difficult as it gets. It’s weird, it’s wonderful, and it’s fast becoming one of my favorite entries in FromSoftware’s pantheon of titles.

Etches on the moon

Elden Ring Nightreign's story is sparse, though there are things to learn through cutscenes, Nightfarer Remembrances, and environmental storytelling.

Elden Ring Nightreign is set in the Lands Between, in a time where the Erdtree has ceased to exist. The aspect of Night has descended on the realm and it’s up to the players to squash the evil and hopefully restore the world to what it was before. As is the case with these games, the actual narrative is going to be murky until the lore buffs can deliver us their interpretation. Until then, the goal of defeating tough bosses was enough to motivate me.

So that’s the broad strokes of the story, but as for the gameplay, it’s wild. Elden Ring Nightreign takes the Limgrave map of Elden Ring, adds in a Fortnite-like shrinking circle, and asks players to scavenge for loot roguelike style while using pre-made classes. It’s about as far from the Soulsborne formula you can get without being a dating sim. And yet, it works.

72 hours remain

Being able to quickly and easily play a completely different class is refreshing and encourages experimentation.

After playing every single Soulsborne game the company has released, in which I always play a knight, Elden Ring Nightreign presents a delicious new possibility: playing any type of class you want without the dozens of hours of time investment needed to create a build.

You’ll select from one of six pre-made classes called Nightfarers that each have a unique passive, skill, and an ultimate. Take for instances the Wylder, who is a classic sword and board fighter with a grappling hook and a cannon shot, the Executor that fights using a cursed katana with Sekiro-like mechanics who can also transform into a beasts, or the Recluse with her assortment of magical abilities.

Pulling the map, placing pings, and moving your character can happen all at once, keeping the pace of the game high.

You drop into the map and head to the nearest point of interest to kill trash mobs, loot chests, and try to find gear and create a build around these random drops. After you earn enough runes, you can rest at one of the Sites of Grace and upgrade your character. This is much simpler than other games, you just level up from 1 to 2, and then from 2 to 3, as far as you can go, and each of these levels increases your stats according to your class. It’s simple and quick, which is good because you don’t have time to linger.

Every second you need to be making a decision about where to go next and whether a fight against a boss is going to be worth the investment. Fighting a trio of bosses in a ruin might not be ideal if you’d rather dart into the mines to get a Smithing Stone to upgrade your weapon. Perhaps you’ve found a Stonesword Key and want to pop open an Evergoal or stop by a chapel and get an extra charge of your Flask of Crimson Tears? You need to make these decisions quickly, because the wall of fire is closing in.

The route you take around the map will be dictated by this contracting ring of fire. Get caught out of bounds and your health will chip away at a frightful speed, but maybe it’s worth it so you can run past a Site of Grace, which automatically tops up your resources without having to rest.

Eventually, you’ll be funnelled into a small space where you’ll fight the end-of-day boss. Each Expedition you go on has a pool of bosses you might encounter, most from Elden Ring but some from Dark Souls past. At one point, I had to take on the Nameless King. This wasn’t even the main big bad of the Expedition, just one of the most difficult Dark Souls bosses in the trilogy acting as a roadblock to progression.

The Nightlord bosses require serious teamwork and coordination to overcome.

Defeat this Day 1 boss and the map will open up again for you to repeat the process. But after you defeat the Day 2 boss, you’re on to the Expedition’s final showdown against a mighty Nightlord.

These final fights against a Nightlord are some of the most intense and challenging boss fights ever added to a FromSoftware game. It’s quite simply an onslaught. The bosses are wildly fast, bombard you with attacks, and are completely relentless. Even with three players kiting and wailing on them, they are brutal. Despite having hundreds of hours in Soulsborne games, the bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign are adrenaline-spiking nightmares. This is certainly not for the faint of heart.

Dawn of a new day

Each run will be different to the last, even if you settle on a Nightfarer as your main.

With eight Expeditions to go on, Elden Ring Nightreign appeared to be short at first, and by all accounts it is a technically smaller game than Elden Ring and even Dark Souls – with a price point to match. However, the gameplay loop and extra things to focus on make it incredibly moreish.

As you play Nightreign, you’re making progress, even on losses. A failed run can still yield Relics, a sort of Bloodborne throwback whereby three Relics can be equipped to give your character some sort of buff. These can be as simple as base stat boosts or resource replenishments to dramatic alterations to your build like changing your weapon’s elemental affinity, healing allies when you heal, and other Nightfarer-specific twists.

The Shifting Earth events are filled with dangerous bosses and an extremely potent reward if you can overcome the challenge.

There are also random Shifting Earth events that alter the landscape of Limveld, the playable map. The Crater event replaces the center of the map with a gargantuan pit, the Mountaintop takes over a corner of the map with a snowy peak, while the Rotted Woods transforms an area into a Caelid-like Scarlet Rot nightmare. There are others, and exploring these regions offers powerful rewards, but like all things, there are risks.

These manage to spice up the flow of the Expeditions, especially as you weigh the potential power of the Shifting Earth’s reward against the encroaching flame. My squads would often tackle these at the start of Day 2 in order to give us as much time and levels as necessary to try and overcome the bosses within. It’s such a great addition, I just wish there were more – but that extends to the whole game: more bosses, more Expeditions, even more Nightfarers.

The Result screen gives a detailed breakdown of your path over the map as well as a quick look at your equipment and other stats.

Outside of the Expedition loop, the Nightfarers each have a questline to follow called a Remembrance. These quest steps unlock as you use the character, defeat Nightlords, and otherwise finish specific objectives. It’s small, but each step teaches you just a bit more about these characters and the world.

For one of the Executor steps, I had to defeat an Erdtree Avatar in the snowy mountain. I was struggling to do this in a solo Expedition but the good news is that these don’t have to be a solitary activity. I loaded into a multiplayer match and, as my team circled the map, I pinged the location and we headed there. It’s nice to have this mutual, unspoken understanding that each player will need help with a task, and a simple ping on the map lets you indicate your intent.

In terms of communication, if you’re not teaming up with two mates and chatting, you’re likely going to rely on the in-game communication, which is sparse but versatile. There are emotes and speaking stones, but also a ping system. You can quickly place a ping on a point of interest and other players can confirm the location. During the review period, I would place a ping down, have it confirmed by my allies, and while we were clearing the location, someone would ping the next thing and we’d all confirm it was our next place to go.

Moon crash

The art direction is some of the best in FromSoftware's catalogue. Try not to get too distracted by the horizon.

Now, all of this is good on paper, and truthfully I found it to be good in practice, but that was under ideal circumstances. Though there is the ability to play solo, FromSoftware’s intent is clear: This is a three player game. If you don’t have a team to play with, it’s very likely you’re not going to have the ideal experience.

Even if you do have a team to play with, Elden Ring Nightreign has a fairly steep learning curve, and a “tutorial” that stands as one of the most difficult roadblocks in the series. Before you gain access to all of the Expeditions, you must first defeat a three-headed dog that splits into three individual dogs. If you cannot defeat the boss, you will not be seeing more of the game. You’ll still earn Relics to help power you up, but that’s it. This is such a brutal roadblock that it might be a major bouncing off point for players that are simply unable to make progress.

A player that's gone down with need to be revived by meleeing them to remove the chunks, which recharge if the player isn't revived.

There are some technical woes that can sour a run. You are far more mobile in Nightreign, able to run by holding a button or even sprint at a similar pace to Torrent. There is also a Sekiro-like scramble or double-jump, which lets you climb up cliffs and other terrain – except it doesn’t always work. You might not grab a ledge or the jump buffer might not work properly, meaning the double-jump doesn’t actually initiate, leaving you hopping impotently against a wall.

Then the revive mechanic is literally hit or miss. When a player goes down, a purple ring split into three segments will appear above their body (see the above image). The first time they go down, only one chunk will be filled it: attack them to clear it, allowing them to stand up with some health recovered. If they go down again, they now have two chunks you need to clear. By the time they go down a third time, clearing three chunks takes several late-game stamina bar recharges. It’s almost a death sentence in a Nightlord fight unless you have a Nightfarer ultimate that can blast them back up. This is because the segments recharge. You can knock off two chunks, but then the boss is on you and their chunks have recharged, so now you need to knock them off again.

I get it though, dying in a Soulsborne game has to be punished. Make the revive too easy and dying is a mild inconvenience instead of something to be avoided at all costs. It would just be great if melee attacks didn’t miss or the recharge happened slightly slower.

Rewind, do it again

Victory or defeat, there is always progress to be made in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Elden Ring Nightreign isn’t your dad’s Dark Souls game. It’s not a slow, methodical, and exploration-driven experience. It is high octane, caffeine into the veins, run until you drop. The game kept me up at night, well past my bedtime, as I tried to clear just one more Expedition – maybe this next run would be the one. I went to sleep with it on my mind and woke up ready to dive back in. Even after rolling credits, I wanted to get in and keep playing. FromSoftware has done it again.

This review is based on a Steam code provided by the publisher. Elden Ring Nightreign is scheduled to release on May 30, 2025, on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.