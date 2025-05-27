Refusal of the Call god roll - Destiny 2 Refusal of the Call is one of the best Glaives at the moment in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: Heresy has added a bunch of fantastic weapons for players to chase, with Refusal of the Call standing out for Glaive users. This Adaptive Glaive will fit into Strand builds thanks to its innate Strand damage, and its Strand-specific perks.

Refusal of the Call god roll – PvE

Refusal of the Call is the only Strand Glaive in Destiny 2, making it a hot item for players with Strand builds.

Refusal of the Call - PvE Haft Ballistic Tuning (Range +15, Shield Duration -10) Magazine Swap Mag (Increases this weapon's ready and stow speed) Perk 1 Slice (Casting your class ability allows this weapon to sever targets on hit for a brief duration, up to a maximum number of targets) Perk 2 Sword Logic (Final blows with this weapon grant bonus damage. The strength and duration of the bonus increases when more powerful targets are defeated) Origin Trait Willing Vessel (Dealing damage or defeating targets with this weapon gradually grants increased stability, handling, reload speed, and charge rate. This effect gradually decreases over time but is gained more quickly while near allies) Masterwork Reload Speed Mod Heavy Ammo Finder Enhancement

For this particular Refusal of the Call god roll for PvE, we’re focusing on decreasing enemy damage and increasing yours. To begin with, a bit more range on the projectile never hurt, so Ballistic Tuning is a decent choice. Follow this with Swap Mag to make it quicker to get this Glaive out and start using it.

The main perks should be Sever and Sword Logic. Use your class ability and then start hitting targets to Sever them, decreasing their damage output. If you get a kill, Sword Logic will increase your damage and continue doing so with more powerful foes yielding a great boost. These two together should see you slicing cleaning through waves of enemies while ensuring the bigger foes stay debuffed.

Refusal of the Call god roll – PvP

Glaives can be an utter nightmare to contend with in Crucible, and Refusal of the Call is one of the best at making your opponents rage.

Refusal of the Call - PvP Haft Ballistic Tuning (Range +15, Shield Duration -10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Impulse Amplifier (Massively increases projectile velocity, increases reload speed) Perk 2 Beacon Rounds (Final blows with this weapon grant your projectiles tracking and increase reload speed. Dealing further damage extends the duration) Origin Trait Willing Vessel (Dealing damage or defeating targets with this weapon gradually grants increased stability, handling, reload speed, and charge rate. This effect gradually decreases over time but is gained more quickly while near allies) Masterwork Handling Mod Targeting Adjuster

For this PvP god roll of Refusal of the Call, we’re focusing on range and ensuring the projectile gets to your foe as soon as possible. Ballistic Tuning and Accurized Rounds both bump the range stat up, which will certainly catch your opponents by surprise.

Try and get a roll that has Impulse Amplifier and Beacon Rounds. Not only will your range stat be increased, but Impulse Amplifier will ensure your foe has not time to avoid the shot. If you get the kill, the next shot will track to your target. This will become extremely problematic for the other team as you chain kills together.

Throw on a Handling masterwork to make it easier to use and Targeting Adjuster to really lean into that tracking element.

Refusal of the Call is a Glaive that everyone will want to get before Heresy finishes. Finding a god roll will be a bit of a challenge, but there’s still time to get one that is effective in PvE and will make your enemies cry in PvP. Check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more weapon god roll recommendations.