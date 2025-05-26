Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Universal Epic Universe is a dazzling theme park that offers a little bit of everything
- Combo Breaker 2025: Schedule, brackets, prize pool, games & where to watch
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's Brushes with Death DLC is a grand distraction
- Scar-Lead Salvation review: Anime Returnal?
- Yakuza 0: Director's Cut brings Red Light Raid horde mode to Switch 2
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S introduces doubles chaos on Switch 2
- Armor King announced for Tekken 8 Season 2
- Mortal Kombat 1 will receive no further DLC characters or story
- Splitgate 2 PC system requirements
- Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake 1.2.0.0 patch notes adjust traversal and battles
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
One of the best puzzles this year? That is quite high praise.
We can go to space for free?
A selfie satellite. Incredible.
I love learning about Jackass behind-the-scenes stuff
What a bunch of larrikins.
Cheap wine might be good?
Hey! That's an Aussie brand. Love it.
I don't know FF5, but this sounds like a fun run
I love it when players try to finish a game while ignoring important game mechanics.
Oblivion Remastered is so good
I must play more.
Skarrow checks out Aztecross' video
Reacting to a reaction to an article. How deep can we go?
A new game by GMTK!
Good for him. Love seeing him grow his channel and himself.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - May 26, 2025