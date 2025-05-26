Evening Reading - May 26, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

One of the best puzzles this year? That is quite high praise.

We can go to space for free?

A selfie satellite. Incredible.

I love learning about Jackass behind-the-scenes stuff

What a bunch of larrikins.

Cheap wine might be good?

Hey! That's an Aussie brand. Love it.

I don't know FF5, but this sounds like a fun run

I love it when players try to finish a game while ignoring important game mechanics.

Oblivion Remastered is so good

I must play more.

Skarrow checks out Aztecross' video

Reacting to a reaction to an article. How deep can we go?

A new game by GMTK!

Good for him. Love seeing him grow his channel and himself.

