How to get a sword - Helldivers 2 Players who have always wanted to swashbuckle their enemies in Helldivers 2 can now do just that.

After a long time spent asking for one, Helldivers 2 players can finally get a sword. Those who want to test their steel against the chitin, claws, and circuitry of the enemy can now do so if they are brave enough.

How to get a sword in Helldivers 2

Source: Shacknews

To get a sword in Helldivers 2, you will need to purchase the Master of Ceremony war bond. You can find the sword on page two of the Warbond, so you will need to unlock that by spending enough points on the first page. The sword will then cost a further 40 points.

To purchase the Warbond, you will need 1000 Super Credits. These can be paid for using real-world currency or can be earned by playing the game. It is possible to find caches of Super Credits in missions if you are lucky. After that, go to the Acquisition Center and scroll through the Warbonds until you get to the Master of Ceremony and purchase it.

Now it's time to start earning medals so that you can unlock the second page and then purchase the sword. The sword will count as a secondary weapon, so you will need to go to your loadout and equip it there instead of any other gun.

Now, I will be frank: I do not think this sword is very good, but it is a bit of fun at lower difficulty levels, especially if you are playing with friends who are new to the game and wish to challenge yourself while showing them the ropes.

Be sure to check the Helldivers 2 page for the latest guides and news.