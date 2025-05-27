New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to get a sword - Helldivers 2

Players who have always wanted to swashbuckle their enemies in Helldivers 2 can now do just that.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Arrowhead Games
1

After a long time spent asking for one, Helldivers 2 players can finally get a sword. Those who want to test their steel against the chitin, claws, and circuitry of the enemy can now do so if they are brave enough. 

How to get a sword in Helldivers 2

The acquisition screen in Helldivers 2
Source: Shacknews

To get a sword in Helldivers 2, you will need to purchase the Master of Ceremony war bond. You can find the sword on page two of the Warbond, so you will need to unlock that by spending enough points on the first page. The sword will then cost a further 40 points.

To purchase the Warbond, you will need 1000 Super Credits. These can be paid for using real-world currency or can be earned by playing the game. It is possible to find caches of Super Credits in missions if you are lucky. After that, go to the Acquisition Center and scroll through the Warbonds until you get to the Master of Ceremony and purchase it.

Now it's time to start earning medals so that you can unlock the second page and then purchase the sword. The sword will count as a secondary weapon, so you will need to go to your loadout and equip it there instead of any other gun. 

Now, I will be frank: I do not think this sword is very good, but it is a bit of fun at lower difficulty levels, especially if you are playing with friends who are new to the game and wish to challenge yourself while showing them the ropes.

Be sure to check the Helldivers 2 page for the latest guides and news.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola