F1 25 review: One more time behind the wheel

It's almost the start of summer, so it's time for another installment in Codemasters and EA Sports' F1 series. F1 25 is here, bringing with it a continuation of the Braking Point story mode, an overhauled My Team career mode, a flashy collaboration with the upcoming F1 movie, and otherwise much of what we've already seen in previous entries. Whether F1 25 is worth your time depends largely on which parts of the annual package you're interested in. Let's dive in.

More off-track activities

F1 25 now represents the final year under the current Formula 1 technical regulations. Ever since the major car redesigns in 2022, there's been little change to the experience for drivers - both in real-world cockpits and behind virtual steering wheels. As a result, Codemasters and EA Sports have focused less on revolutionizing physics or handling, and more on expanding the game's core features.

The highlights this year include a new chapter in the Braking Point story and a significantly revamped My Team career mode.

In Braking Point, you continue the journey of the two Konnersport drivers as they compete for supremacy in the 2024 Formula 1 season. The script follows familiar beats - you'll alternate between drivers and the team principal role, make narrative decisions, and complete mid-race objectives. Not much has changed here compared to previous installments. The choices you make feel mostly superficial and have little impact on the storyline. You're forced to retry failed objectives until you succeed, meaning the narrative remains strictly on rails. That said, Braking Point is still enjoyable on an easier difficulty, and the story is serviceable - just don't expect any shocking twists or particularly compelling drama.

A new addition this year is a direct tie-in with the F1 movie scheduled to release in June 2025. Players can reenact certain scenes from the film, stepping into the shoes of Brad Pitt's character and recreating key moments. It's unlikely this mode will have lasting replay value, and it's clearly a marketing tie-in, but it's still fun to play through some cinematic sequences.

A big leap for My Team

Perhaps the most substantial upgrade in F1 25 is the overhaul of the My Team career mode. Dubbed My Team 2.0, this version has you take on the role of team owner, rather than the somewhat unrealistic driver/owner hybrid of past years. That change brings increased responsibility - you'll now manage driver contracts, staff hiring, and facility upgrades.

If this sounds familiar, it's because the mode now draws obvious inspiration from F1 Manager. You'll need to keep finances in check, manage existing talent, scout for future drivers, but still compete on race weekends as one of your two drivers.

The mode feels like a fusion of the enjoyable two-player co-op career and a streamlined management sim. It's bound to keep players engaged for a while, but if past experiences with the co-op mode are any indicator, it may have a limited shelf life. At the very least, this version gives more narrative permanence - you won't be turning a backmarker into a front-runner only to immediately jump ship. Managing driver relationships, scouting talent, and thinking long-term adds an engaging strategic layer.

Perform well in My Team 2.0 and you'll earn accolades and recognition. These, combined with upgraded facilities and strong team morale, will help attract prestigious drivers. The talent pool includes current F1 and F2 drivers, as well as legends like Sebastian Vettel, Ayrton Senna, and Michael Schumacher. And yes, in another commercial crossover, you can also sign the APXGP drivers from the F1 movie.

Evolution, not revolution

F1 25 continues to impress visually and sonically while on track. The sense of speed translates well whether you're playing on a traditional display or strapping into VR. I'll continue to commend EA Sports and Codemasters for including VR support by default - something more developers should embrace.

Several tracks have received LIDAR scanning this year, which improves accuracy and immersion behind the wheel. Additionally, a few circuits are now available in reverse configurations, a welcome if modest novelty. However, this continues the trend of small improvements being drip-fed across yearly updates.

Visual and audio tweaks are present but largely imperceptible during actual racing. One standout change is how off-track excursions impact your car. Touching grass or dipping into gravel leaves visible marks - an appreciated detail - as well as more impact on handling. Outside of that, the game looks and sounds very familiar. Commentary, podium scenes, and race engineer chatter remain unchanged, and in the latter case, just as frustratingly useless as before. Then again, if you've followed real-world F1 interactions between drivers and engineers, that part might actually be realistic.

F1 World has also seen new additions this year, including collaborative events and driver-of-the-day elements. Unfortunately, I've long since lost interest in the series' online mode. There are still no great tools for racing with a consistent group of friends, and public lobbies are as random as ever - like a box of chocolates, except they're all orange. And that's just gross.

Interestingly, the in-game likenesses of real F1 drivers look better than ever - so much so that they completely outshine the Braking Point characters. The disparity in fidelity is jarring. EA claims new facial animations have been added, but the contrast between the highly detailed real drivers and the story characters is sharper than ever. For example, the Konnersport drivers never remove their hats during the grid reveal. Small details like that become more noticeable - and more irritating - as this game generation matures.

So much left on the table



Source: EA Sports

Given that this is the final year of the current technical regulation era, it's understandable that F1 25 wouldn't bring groundbreaking innovation. But this was the perfect opportunity to tighten everything up. It should have been the release where all the unfinished quality-of-life improvements from the last three years finally made it in - things like full simulation options in career mode or ultra-wide support in menus and cutscenes. Sadly, they're still absent. F1 25 feels a lot like F1 24 with new Braking Point content and the expanded My Team mode. On track, the handling tweaks are minimal. Core issues - like the still-broken safety car system - continue to drag the experience down. There's also no meaningful race strategy. Regardless of team or track, the tactical layer remains shallow. If your car isn't perfectly tuned, racing from the back feels punishing and uninspired. This is especially disappointing given the importance of strategy in today's real-world F1 - where pit stops and tire choices can make or break a race. With sweeping regulation changes and a new 11th team coming in 2026, it's unlikely next year's game will solve these issues either. That makes F1 25 a real missed opportunity to set a stronger foundation for the future.

A great entry point, but not much of an upgrade

F1 25 is a solid fourth entry in this era of Formula 1 games. It arguably improves on F1 24, if only slightly, and makes for a good starting point for newcomers looking to jump into a refined and stable experience. That said, it missed a golden opportunity to polish everything up and deliver long-requested features. Veterans of the series should only consider F1 25 if they're specifically interested in the expanded My Team mode or invested in the next chapter of Braking Point. Otherwise, if you're satisfied with F1 24, there's no pressing reason to upgrade this year.

This review is based on the PC Steam release. The game key was provided by the publisher for review consideration. F1 25 is available on May 27 for PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.