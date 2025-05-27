Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake will also come to Nintendo Switch 2 As part of the Dragon Quest Day festivities, Square Enix revealed that the second two chapters of the Erdrick Trilogy would also come to Nintendo's new console.

There's excitement in the air on Dragon Quest Day, as fans of the series are learning more about the upcoming Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake that's set to release on PC and consoles later this year. In addition to previews going live and new footage hitting the internet, publisher Square Enix issued the collection's release date. And, yes, Square confirmed that this new title will also come to the Nintendo Switch 2.



Source: Square Enix

Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and the original Nintendo Switch was somewhat of a foregone conclusion, especially since those were the platforms that hosted Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake. The Switch 2 version is a fresh announcement, as is Square Enix indicating that this will not be a simple port of the Switch version. The Switch 2 version of the game will be built for the newer Nintendo hardware, though console-specific features (if any) were not mentioned.

The upcoming Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake will wrap up the story that began with the Dragon Quest 3 remake, collectively known as the Erdrick Trilogy. Just as with the 2024 hit, this compilation will feature a fresh coat of HD-2D paint and a slew of quality-of-life changes that extend from overworld traversal to turn-based battles.

Those interested in checking out more on what's coming later this year can read up on our full Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake preview. The game is set to arrive on Thursday, October 30.