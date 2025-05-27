Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake continues the Erdrick Trilogy in October

The Dragon Quest series ended 2024 in grand fashion when Square Enix released Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake, a faithful and modern telling of the original 8-bit era classic. Some wondered why the publisher would release a remake of the third game in the series and the answer was that it was chronologically the beginning of the Erdrick Trilogy. That saga would end with the first two Dragon Quest games and those games are now set to receive that same remake treatment. Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake collects the first two series installments in a single package, both built on the foundation of what the DQ3 remake laid down. Prior to its newly announced October release date, Shacknews had an opportunity to try them both out, just in time for Dragon Quest Day.



Source: Square Enix

In many ways, Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-Remake follows the footsteps of its predecessor. Those who read our Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake review will know that this will be a good thing. Many of the improvements from the last game can be found in both of the first two Dragon Quest games. That means more of the beautiful HD-2D art style bringing these worlds to life with vibrant colors and detailed sprites. It means quality-of-life improvements across the board, such as increased battle speeds. It means cutscenes with full voice acting, though it should be noted that our session only featured Japanese voiceovers with English still yet to be implemented. Those who played last year's Dragon Quest remake should know what to expect, though this preview session still offered some surprises.

The most eye-opening one came when playing the first Dragon Quest. When wandering through the world, taking part in random turn-based encounters, it didn't take long to see the biggest difference from the original game. The 8-bit original version of Dragon Quest featured 1v1 encounters between the main hero and whatever enemy was found in the world. Things will be different in the upcoming Remake. While there's still no party system in DQ1, players will now be faced with multiple enemies in a single encounter. Given how battles can wear characters down over time, especially when exploring dungeons, this has the potential to add a greater challenge. Of course, while foes can now gang up on the lone hero in numbers, things can go both ways, as players can utilize certain spells and attacks to hit multiple enemies simultaneously.



Source: Square Enix

Dragon Quest 2 is the first game to utilize a party system, but just because there are teammates doesn't make the game any less challenging. Going through the Pillar of Winds dungeon, enemies would attack in numbers of up to eight with some baddies summoning additional reinforcements. While the DQ remakes have been adding waypoints for quests, navigating dungeon mazes is still up to the player and repeated battles can become wearying. My full party was wiped out at least once, but at least the autosaves were generous. How players approach these battles will be up to them as the option will be in place for the user to control all characters or allow the CPU to take the wheel of the supporting party members and set their specific playstyles.

Square Enix's main goal for these particular Dragon Quest remakes is to tie the Erdrick Trilogy story together in a neater fashion than ever before. To that end, look for new cutscenes that will not only tell the stories of each individual game and their characters, but also help tie in the overarching narrative of the full saga. After exploring the Pillar of Winds in DQ2, I got to see one of the newer cutscenes where the lighting and shadows of the HD-2D art style and the new voice acting presented a much more dramatic scene than what came in the old days.

The Erdrick Trilogy will come to a close when Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake releases on Thursday, October 30. Look for the game to come to PC, PlayStation, Xbox Series X|S, and both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

This preview is based on an early PlayStation 5 build played at a press/influencer event on-site at Square Enix's North America HQ in Los Angeles, CA. The final product is subject to change.