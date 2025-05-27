Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon review: Very ambitious and deeply flawed Fall of Avalon seeks to emulate the grandeur of Elder Scrolls games and occasionally succeeds, but struggles with the details

In a world where a new Elder Scrolls is at least five to six years away, where Bethesda Softworks' games only seem to get more buggy with each new release, and when there is a BDS boycott against Microsoft-owned properties, I can definitely see the space for a game like Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon. If anything, stern competition in a niche Bethesda has so effectively cornered for itself could only drive innovation. All that is to say, I wanted to like Fall of Avalon, but ultimately did not.

If Fall of Avalon excels in one area, it is in its setup. The Tainted Grail franchise was originally a tabletop RPG and already has one video game adaptation. Avalon is a grimdark fantasy kingdom inspired by Arthurian Legend, and the idea of a land plagued by both magical ills in the form of “Wyrdness” and the day-to-day hardships of living under a monarchy desperate to keep a grip on power is an interesting one. Most of this intrigue comes from the fact that the mythical Arthur himself is long dead and while the Knights of the Round Table still exist as titles, these new rulers of Kamelot do not have the demi-god like powers of the forebears. As a result, their rule over these lands seems desperately strained as they do not have the power to confront this magical plague or deal with rebellions.

Castles in the sky? Oh me, oh my!

While this setup is interesting, it's also where the game’s world-building began to break down for me in a way that I was confronted with during almost every moment of gameplay. That’s because, despite this Arthurian setting, Fall of Avalon doesn’t take place in the fantasy England region of Kamelot, instead, it takes place in a southern part of the land, which is clearly meant to be a fictionalized version of medieval Ireland.

Celtic confusion

Like medieval Ireland, the land the game takes place in isn’t ruled by one ruler but is divided up among several clans, which seem similar on first glance but are divided by opposing customs. These clans are scattered across the three playable maps of Fall of Avalon: Horns of the South, Cuanacht, and Forlorn Swords. On its face, I should love this, as an Irish person myself, it's rare to see elements of my own culture in games outside drunken stereotypes, DLC for an Assassin’s Creed game, or the occasional summon in RPGs based on Irish folklore.

Sadly, Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon’s depiction of a fictionalized Irish populace ends up coming off pretty haphazard and lazy, as the game only seems interested only in borrowing Irish aesthetics and iconography without depicting much of the substance of the region, if even in a fictionalized way. Some of these quibbles are only slightly eyebrow-raising and come more from the TTRPG the game is based on, rather than anything the developer, Questline, did wrong. Namely, the choice to make these Irish-inspired regions part of the same landmass as Kamelot/England. If you know anything about the region's history, you’ll know that the sea between these two cultures is a big reason why Ireland and England spent so much time at odds with one and another and why much of Ireland has always viewed itself as autonomous from the rule of the crown. The biggest problem, however, is voice acting.

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon was worked on by a much smaller team than most games of this scale, and the choice to have every NPC be voiced is undoubtedly a massive undertaking. However, that doesn’t excuse the fact that every character in this game, no matter how Celtic their name may be, is voiced with a British accent. Meeting characters with names like Odhrán who speak like they are from the King’s England feels deeply off to the point of often being uncomfortable.

What’s just as frustrating is the laissez-faire approach to anglicizing certain names. While some characters keep their traditional spelling, others have been simplified for a non-Irish speaking audience. This issue is most acute with the character of Tyge. Tadgh is an Irish name pronounced like “Tie-agh” and has been anglicized here to Tyge, however, all the voice actors clearly didn’t get the memo, as while some pronounce it correctly, his own in-game wife calls him “Tee-gee”. Equally frustrating is that there are several Celtic voices in the form of characters with Scottish accents but it speaks to a general lack of care or awareness to not seek out Irish actors for any of these roles.

Some of the names don’t even make sense. A character you meet in the snowy region is unironically called “Nollaig”, the Irish word for Christmas, while there are a handful of notable Irish folk musicians with that first name, it's never been common, and ultimately doesn’t make sense within the universe. The world of Tainted Grail doesn’t have any form of Christianity (opting instead for fake religions) or references to real-world holidays, so the name is just kind of bizarre.

These things are not dealbreakers, but it's a consistent misrepresentation of a culture that the devs are clearly pulling from. In other words, if you are going to include a region named after the real world province of Connacht (called Cuanacht in-game), which is blighted by a plague and undergoing a forced migration by British/Kamelotian rule, you at least owe it to the culture you are borrowing from to pronounce their names right.

Rolling hills and dewy field remind me of home.

Looking closer

Even if the world feels distinctly wrong in its presentation, it has to be said that it is often stunning. The world design of Fall of Avalon is often hauntingly beautiful; be it light cracking through heavy fogs rolling over dewy hills or snowy mountains littered with the swords of fallen giants, walking around this world is maybe where the game is at its best. Several quests also see you venture in more abstract landscapes, including a highlight about halfway through the campaign where you explore a ghostly manor and even stumble across a sketchbook-like art style for a little while.

The game gets considerably less visually appealing upon closer inspection, however, with character models that feel ripped out of the early days of the PS3. Obviously, Elder Scrolls games have often been ridiculed for their stiff animations, but Fall of Avalon’s NPCs feel even more rigid and less expressive than that.

Stiff is also a word that could be used for the act of playing Fall of Avalon itself. Combat often feels like a war of attrition as enemies with large health pools slowly strike at you with telegraphed wind-ups, resulting in drawn-out encounters that often include copious healing potions being popped. Some of this might just be down to my ill-chosen initial character build of a dexterity-focused stealth-based rogue. This is because most armour and weapons in Fall of Avalon have stat requirements, you can still wear armour if it requires 10 strength and 10 endurance if you only have two points in each, but it will be exponentially less effective to the point that heavy armour that I was encountering could have an armor rating of 15 that would only grant me 0.6 protection if I wore it. Again, this mechanic is fine in solitude, but the enemies you fight who’ll drop good loot for the 20 hours of the game are almost exclusively heavily armoured Kamelotian and powerful druid mages, so if you aren’t specced into strength, endurance, or spiritually, you’re going to have a much tougher time.

Characters move and talk with a stiffness usually reserved for people that just threw out their back.

Well trodden land

Fall of Avalon generally fares better on the narrative side of the roleplaying coin, with many main quests having multiple outcomes that are generally reflected in the post-game Fallout-style narration summing up your choices. Some side quests also feature fun writing and setups with a highlight being one where a medical practitioner asks you to investigate an ancient ritual, only for it to turn out to be a millennia-old prank among the spirits of long-deceased druids. However, all these quests suffer from the same structural woes that many open-world games of this ilk deal with - they are generally extremely repetitive.

Most missions can be boiled down to: go to a place, kill a thing, pick up something from its body and walk back to the person who gave you the quest. However, several main missions go a step beyond this, making you traverse the same bits of land several times to ferry items over and back, which can quickly become tiresome. By the time you get to the final area and realize that you need to unite four tribes and settle each one of their petty (or not so petty) problems by walking back and forth between areas and killing a few of the same monsters again, you’ll be well tired of the routine. The writing around these quests is rarely bad, but it can all become a bit mundane because while you can light a bonfire to rest anywhere, fast travel is linked to kindling said bonfire with a limited resource, so chances are, if you have an RPG brain like myself, you’ll end up hoarding your webs until the end of the game. Even a horse mount doesn’t totally mitigate the problem, but thankfully, the game’s soundtrack during these long journeys is actually quite beautiful.

Even the NPCs will make fun of you for wasting your time.

There are things I respect about Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon. Its soundtrack, for one, is uniformly pretty good, and the game’s ambition is undeniable, but I can’t really say I enjoyed much of my time playing it, moment to moment. Occasional striking vistas and questlines can’t make up for a world that feels pretty inauthentic in its representation of a fictionalized version of Celtic culture, and the way you are forced to constantly wander it to complete straightforward missions makes it a space that is hard to enjoy exploring. And while there are interesting roleplaying narrative beats, that is rarely reflected in gameplay that railroads you into one of two playstyles.

This review is based on a PS5 code provided by the publisher. Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is available on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 now.