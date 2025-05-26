How to repel an Illuminate Invasion Fleet - Helldivers 2 They just won't stop coming, but this is how to beat back the invasion fleet in Helldivers 2.

I've been on the ground on Super Earth, doing my best to help my fellow Helldivers beat back the Illuminate Invasion Force, and it's a tough fight. We are lucky to have a lot of new soldiers in the ranks, but some training is required to get all of Super Earth's forces up to speed on solid tactics for this mission.

How to repel an Illuminate Invasion Fleet - Helldivers 2

Source: Shacknews

During this Repel Invasion Fleet mission, you will need to deal with a flood of Illuminate ships that fly in and land on the map. They will disgorge troops at you, and it's up to you to stop their numbers from building up too much. This means dishing out death, so knowing how to deal with the ships is very important, and having a means of upping your damage output is vital.

My favorite tactic for this mission type is to deal with the warship myself and use turrets to take care of the troops that pop out of them. Autocannon and machine gun turrets are my favorites, as they will shred enemies and keep them off my back. Just be careful about where you put them so that friendly fighters don't get caught in the crossfire. This is all about zone control, but for me, the best way to deal with the ships is on the ground and up close.

When the ships have landed, you need to hit them until their blue shield turns red and breaks, then throw a grenade or other explosive in the door and blow them up. My preferred method will always be an autocannon for this, as it's a single shot, and you can kill a lot of ships before you ever need to worry about running out of ammo.

For primary weapons, I like the classic Liberator, which really shines when breaking shields. I also love the Breaker and Incendiary Breaker, but the ammo economy can be more of an issue there. If you prefer to crack shields from a distance, then the Eruptor is a great option, but your aim will need to be on point if your turrets fail to control the crowds. The real advantage to the Eruptor is using it to crack shields before the ships have even landed.

The real key is to deal with the bigger threats before they can become a problem. If an enemy gets behind your line, then proactively take it out. Don't assume someone else on your team will do it. If you let those stray enemies build up, they are going to become more than just a bit of a headache. They'll be the end of your efforts to hold back the enemy fleet.

