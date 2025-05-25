Armor King announced for Tekken 8 Season 2 Announced at Combo Breaker 2025, Armor King will be the next character for Tekken 8 Season 2 following Fahkumram.

In a surprise reveal following Tekken 8 pools at Combo Breaker 2025, Bandai Namco showed off the next big look at what’s coming in the game. It’s Armor King, the sometimes-dead-and-sometimes-not mentor of the current King and a ruthless grappler like his protégé. He’s been confirmed for the game’s roster after Fahkumram and will be coming sometime before winter 2025.

The Tekken team showed off Armor King in a new character trailer shown at Combo Breaker 2025, as shared by fans and attendees like @BuffGigas. The reveal was a small tidbit added onto the trailer we’ve already seen of Fahkumram, the Pac-Man content, and updates coming to Tekken 8. Armor King makes a small appearance and we get him added to the calendar. He’s currently slated to arrive in Tekken 8 in autumn 2025.

It’s surprising to see another Tekke 8 reveal so soon after the last one at EVO Japan 2025. That’s were we learned that Fahkumram would be coming alongside a Pac-Man stage and various other content for the game. Feelings were mixed on the return of the overpowering muay thai fighter from Tekken 7, but Armor King was met with a bit more positivity. In comparison to the King we know, Armor King has always had a more aggressive and stiff form of play that compliments his demeanor as a meaner King since he’s come back into the series.

With Fahkumram set for the summer and Armor King coming in autumn, Tekken 8 is looking active for the rest of the year, even as the team aims to sort out woes from the recent patches. Stay tuned to the Tekken 8 topic for more updates and news.