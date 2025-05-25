New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Armor King announced for Tekken 8 Season 2

Announced at Combo Breaker 2025, Armor King will be the next character for Tekken 8 Season 2 following Fahkumram.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Bandai Namco
1

In a surprise reveal following Tekken 8 pools at Combo Breaker 2025, Bandai Namco showed off the next big look at what’s coming in the game. It’s Armor King, the sometimes-dead-and-sometimes-not mentor of the current King and a ruthless grappler like his protégé. He’s been confirmed for the game’s roster after Fahkumram and will be coming sometime before winter 2025.

The Tekken team showed off Armor King in a new character trailer shown at Combo Breaker 2025, as shared by fans and attendees like @BuffGigas. The reveal was a small tidbit added onto the trailer we’ve already seen of Fahkumram, the Pac-Man content, and updates coming to Tekken 8. Armor King makes a small appearance and we get him added to the calendar. He’s currently slated to arrive in Tekken 8 in autumn 2025.

It’s surprising to see another Tekke 8 reveal so soon after the last one at EVO Japan 2025. That’s were we learned that Fahkumram would be coming alongside a Pac-Man stage and various other content for the game. Feelings were mixed on the return of the overpowering muay thai fighter from Tekken 7, but Armor King was met with a bit more positivity. In comparison to the King we know, Armor King has always had a more aggressive and stiff form of play that compliments his demeanor as a meaner King since he’s come back into the series.

With Fahkumram set for the summer and Armor King coming in autumn, Tekken 8 is looking active for the rest of the year, even as the team aims to sort out woes from the recent patches. Stay tuned to the Tekken 8 topic for more updates and news.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola