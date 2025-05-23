New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 23, 2025

A much-needed three-day weekend has arrived. Let's finish up with the week's leftover news.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Hello, Shacknews. Who's ready for a long weekend? I know I am. So here's another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Your weekly reminder to check out ShackMaps, our growing collection of video game maps to help enhance your gameplay experience!

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Get a look at Arakko, the next map for Marvel Rivals.

Synduality Echo of Ada is gearing up for Season 2.

Lilo & Stitch is in theaters, so of course there's an event happening in Disney Speedstorm.

American Truck Simulator shows off its Driving Academy and looks back at the past nine years of trucking.

Fresh off the Warhammer Skulls Festival, take a look at what's coming to Total War: Warhammer 3.

And in case you missed it yesterday, The Rogue Prince of Persia is getting a substantial update as it continues through Steam Early Access.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

An infinity-and-a-half break

Tony Reali wraps things up for Around The Horn after 23 seasons.

Where are my Ivory Dice?

BLUE PRINCE COSPLAY!

[image or embed]

— kate bush’s husband @ momocon 🥹 (@airbagged.bsky.social) May 23, 2025 at 1:09 PM

Spotted at MomoCon, this is a cosplay idea that needs to take off.

Nothing but the Hotfix

For this edition of the Hotfix, Bubzia's ready to get warmed up for a future GDQ with a 70-Star blindfolded Super Mario 64 run while Argick takes on a Sonic Shuffler.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

Yeah, we need the Inside the NBA crew to weigh in on what happened at the Garden.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

AEW pays tribute to Steve "Mongo" McMichael.

Tonight in video game music

In celebration of Warhammer, let's get metal with this tribute to Rogue Trader.

That's it for the fourth Friday Evening Reading for May! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he's also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

