Evening Reading - May 23, 2025

- Shack Together 064 - DOOM: The Dark Ages, Mario Kart World News, feat. Sam Chandler
- Universal Epic Universe is a dazzling theme park that offers a little bit of everything
- Scar-Lead Salvation review: Anime Returnal?
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's Brushes with Death DLC is a grand distraction
- GeoGuessr pulls out of Saudi Arabia Esports World Cup in response to community protest
- Trump says Apple must pay 25% tariff on iPhones not made in the USA
- ConcernedApe 'hopes' to release Haunted Chocolatier within the next five years
- Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake 1.2.0.0 patch notes adjust traversal and battles
- Mortal Kombat 1 will receive no further DLC characters or story
- Weekend Console Download Deals for May 23: Helldivers 2 continues the fight
- Weekend PC Download Deals for May 23: Warhammer Skulls Festival
Get a look at Arakko, the next map for Marvel Rivals.
Synduality Echo of Ada is gearing up for Season 2.
Lilo & Stitch is in theaters, so of course there's an event happening in Disney Speedstorm.
American Truck Simulator shows off its Driving Academy and looks back at the past nine years of trucking.
Fresh off the Warhammer Skulls Festival, take a look at what's coming to Total War: Warhammer 3.
And in case you missed it yesterday, The Rogue Prince of Persia is getting a substantial update as it continues through Steam Early Access.
Today in Bubbletron
An infinity-and-a-half break
Tony Reali wraps things up for Around The Horn after 23 seasons.
Where are my Ivory Dice?
BLUE PRINCE COSPLAY!— kate bush’s husband @ momocon 🥹 (@airbagged.bsky.social) May 23, 2025 at 1:09 PM
[image or embed]
Spotted at MomoCon, this is a cosplay idea that needs to take off.
Nothing but the Hotfix
For this edition of the Hotfix, Bubzia's ready to get warmed up for a future GDQ with a 70-Star blindfolded Super Mario 64 run while Argick takes on a Sonic Shuffler.
GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)
Yeah, we need the Inside the NBA crew to weigh in on what happened at the Garden.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
AEW pays tribute to Steve "Mongo" McMichael.
Tonight in video game music
In celebration of Warhammer, let's get metal with this tribute to Rogue Trader.
That's it for the fourth Friday Evening Reading for May! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
