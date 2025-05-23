Evening Reading - May 23, 2025

Hello, Shacknews. Who's ready for a long weekend? I know I am. So here's another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Get a look at Arakko, the next map for Marvel Rivals.

Synduality Echo of Ada is gearing up for Season 2.

Lilo & Stitch is in theaters, so of course there's an event happening in Disney Speedstorm.

American Truck Simulator shows off its Driving Academy and looks back at the past nine years of trucking.

Fresh off the Warhammer Skulls Festival, take a look at what's coming to Total War: Warhammer 3.

And in case you missed it yesterday, The Rogue Prince of Persia is getting a substantial update as it continues through Steam Early Access.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

An infinity-and-a-half break

Tony Reali wraps things up for Around The Horn after 23 seasons.

Where are my Ivory Dice?

Spotted at MomoCon, this is a cosplay idea that needs to take off.

Nothing but the Hotfix

For this edition of the Hotfix, Bubzia's ready to get warmed up for a future GDQ with a 70-Star blindfolded Super Mario 64 run while Argick takes on a Sonic Shuffler.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

Yeah, we need the Inside the NBA crew to weigh in on what happened at the Garden.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

AEW pays tribute to Steve "Mongo" McMichael.

Tonight in video game music

In celebration of Warhammer, let's get metal with this tribute to Rogue Trader.

That's it for the fourth Friday Evening Reading for May!