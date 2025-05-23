Mortal Kombat 1 will receive no further DLC characters or story There was a bad feeling in the air regarding the future of Mortal Kombat 1 and NetherRealm appears to have confirmed it.

Earlier in May, WB Games and NetherRealm put out a compilation titled Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition. That set off some alarm bells for fans, as it sounded like a conclusive collection. Sure enough, this appears to be the end, as NetherRealm has taken to social media to formally announce the end of MK1 DLC support.

We are hearing players’ requests for continued game support of Mortal Kombat 1, and, while we will continue to support Mortal Kombat 1 through balance adjustments and fixes, there will not be additional DLC characters or story chapters released from this point on. We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but our team at NetherRealm needs to shift focus to the next project in order to make it as great as we possibly can.

Mortal Kombat 1 received one major story expansion following its release. It was not particularly good, almost as if NetherRealm was holding back for another DLC story that would set the table for the next sequel, similarly to what Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath did. The game also received two seasons' worth of DLC characters, finishing up with the T-1000 from Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

It does, in fact, appear that Mortal Kombat 1 Definitive Edition will contain everything from MK1, as NetherRealm looks to be moving on. While Mortal Kombat 1 did sell 5 million copies, that does not appear to be enough for parent company WB Games. If there's a silver lining, it's that given what Warner Bros. has been up to this year with its gaming department, things could have been much worse.