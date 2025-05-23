New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Mortal Kombat 1 will receive no further DLC characters or story

There was a bad feeling in the air regarding the future of Mortal Kombat 1 and NetherRealm appears to have confirmed it.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
WB Games
2

Earlier in May, WB Games and NetherRealm put out a compilation titled Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition. That set off some alarm bells for fans, as it sounded like a conclusive collection. Sure enough, this appears to be the end, as NetherRealm has taken to social media to formally announce the end of MK1 DLC support.

The following was posted to the Mortal Kombat Twitter account on Friday, May 23:

We are hearing players’ requests for continued game support of Mortal Kombat 1, and, while we will continue to support Mortal Kombat 1 through balance adjustments and fixes, there will not be additional DLC characters or story chapters released from this point on.

We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but our team at NetherRealm needs to shift focus to the next project in order to make it as great as we possibly can.

Mortal Kombat 1 received one major story expansion following its release. It was not particularly good, almost as if NetherRealm was holding back for another DLC story that would set the table for the next sequel, similarly to what Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath did. The game also received two seasons' worth of DLC characters, finishing up with the T-1000 from Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

It does, in fact, appear that Mortal Kombat 1 Definitive Edition will contain everything from MK1, as NetherRealm looks to be moving on. While Mortal Kombat 1 did sell 5 million copies, that does not appear to be enough for parent company WB Games. If there's a silver lining, it's that given what Warner Bros. has been up to this year with its gaming department, things could have been much worse.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola