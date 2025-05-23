Splitgate 2 PC system requirements
See if your PC can meet Splitgate 2's minimum or recommended specs.
Splitgate 2 is nearly here, bringing about a revamped version of 1047 Games’ first-person shooter. It’ll be available on PC and consoles, with the former offering a range of ways to play based on your hardware. If you’re going to be jumping into Splitgate 2, here are the PC system requirements for Splitgate 2.
Splitgate 2 PC Specs
You’ll want to make sure that you can at least meet the minimum system requirements for Splitgate 2 in order to properly run it on your PC. If not, you may experience issues, such as severe frame drops or visual problems, when running the game. If you’re looking for a smooth, reliable experience, you’ll want to hit those recommended specs.
|Minimum
|Recommended
|OS
|Windows 10 64 Bit
|Windows 10 64 Bit or Windows 11 64 Bit
|CPU
|Intel Core i3-6100 / Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
|Intel Core i5-6600K / Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400
|GPU
|8 GB RAM
|12 GB RAM
|RAM
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580
The system requirements for Splitgate 2 are modest, relatively speaking. You shouldn’t need a beefed up PC to run the game at normal settings. For more Splitgate 2 info, stick with us here on Shacknews.
-
