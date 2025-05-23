New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Splitgate 2 PC system requirements

See if your PC can meet Splitgate 2's minimum or recommended specs.
Donovan Erskine
1047 Games
1

Splitgate 2 is nearly here, bringing about a revamped version of 1047 Games’ first-person shooter. It’ll be available on PC and consoles, with the former offering a range of ways to play based on your hardware. If you’re going to be jumping into Splitgate 2, here are the PC system requirements for Splitgate 2.

Splitgate 2 PC Specs

Two players looking through a portal.

Source: 1047 Games

You’ll want to make sure that you can at least meet the minimum system requirements for Splitgate 2 in order to properly run it on your PC. If not, you may experience issues, such as severe frame drops or visual problems, when running the game. If you’re looking for a smooth, reliable experience, you’ll want to hit those recommended specs.

Minimum Recommended
OS Windows 10 64 Bit Windows 10 64 Bit or Windows 11 64 Bit
CPU Intel Core i3-6100 / Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i5-6600K / Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400
GPU 8 GB RAM 12 GB RAM
RAM NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

The system requirements for Splitgate 2 are modest, relatively speaking. You shouldn’t need a beefed up PC to run the game at normal settings. For more Splitgate 2 info, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

