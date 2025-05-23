Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake 1.2.0.0 patch notes adjust traversal and battles Ahead of next week's Dragon Quest Day, Square Enix's Dragon Quest remake has received a substantial update.

Among a rich sea of remakes that released over the past few years, one of the more faithful ones has been Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake. The beginning of the Erdrick saga has given the 8-bit classic a significant polish, but not everything about the game has proven ideal. Square Enix is looking to sharpen up some of these shortcomings with a new patch that addresses elements like traversal speed and battle balance.

The following patch notes come from the Square Enix website:

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake Version 1.2.0.0 patch notes (Version 1.1.0.0 on PS5/XSX/NS)



Source: Square Enix

Traversal

The movement speed when travelling by boat or using Ramia has been increased.

Adjustments have been made to avoid boat travel speed being reset by opening the menu or getting into a battle while travelling by boat.

A feature has been added whereby pressing the menu button while flying with Ramia allows the player to switch between automatic and manual flight modes.

Vocations

Critical hit rates for the Hero and Martial Artist have been increased.

The Hero's Falcon Slash and Gigaslash abilities have been made more powerful.

The Warrior's Cutting Edge ability has been made more powerful.

The Priest can now equip the Duplic Hat.

The Monster Wrangler's Monster Pile-On ability has been changed to have reduced power until all friendly monsters have been found, and to carry out a random number of attacks between 3 and 5.

The amount of MP used by the Monster Wrangler ability Wild Side has been changed to 30.

Battle

A limit has been placed on the number of times that some monsters can perform certain actions within one turn.

Some monsters have been adjusted so that they no longer use Defending Champion in the next turn after they become the last remaining monster.

The status-ailment resistance of boss monsters has been increased for Draconian Quest difficulty.

Adjustments have been made to make it more difficult for both enemies and party members to be successively afflicted with the same status ailments.

Some monsters (Metal Chimaera and Hardy Hand) now yield more experience points when defeated.

Defense has been lowered for all monsters except for metal monsters.

Minor adjustments have been made to the way that damage is dealt.

Miscellaneous

Once the Mini Medal Manor has been visited, it will be added to the list of Zoom destinations.

A new “short-cut button” feature has been added that allows spells and abilities to be assigned to specific buttons. For more information, please refer to Traveller's Tips in-game.

In the Temple of Trials, the number of Elfin Elixirs required to be handed over to the guard has been changed to 10. A treasure chest has been added to the Temple of Trials, allowing players to acquire one more Gringham Whip.

Fixed a bug whereby levelling up after using the Seed of Life or Seed of Magic items would cause the status increase value to be calculated twice.

Adjustments have been made so that if trophies and achievements have not been acquired correctly, selecting Misc. > Info in the menu allows some of them to be reacquired. Miscellaneous fixes for minor bugs.

The timing of this Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake patch is particularly noteworthy as it falls close to Dragon Quest Day, which falls on Tuesday, May 27. Announcements are expected that day, so keep it on Shacknews, as we'll look to follow everything that comes out of this big gaming holiday. In the meantime, we ranked the major Dragon Quest games, so be sure to check that out.