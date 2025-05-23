Weekend PC Download Deals for May 23: Warhammer Skulls Festival
The best of Warhammer is on sale across various retailers this weekend, so pick your favorite era and go nuts.
It's time once again to celebrate all things Warhammer. The Warhammer Skulls showcase aired earlier this week offering an exciting picture of what's to come in the long-running franchise. That also means that Warhammer Skulls Sales are happening all over the place. Steam has the full catalog, GOG.com has a lot of the classic catalog (as well as a free game), and many other retailers are offering their best deals on games from across the umbrella. It's worth noting that over on Steam, Warhammer 40K: Speed Freeks just came out of Steam Early Access and has a nice introductory discount.
Elsewhere on Steam, quite a few games are on sale right now. That includes new releases like Lynked: Banner of the Spark and Out of Sight. There's a really good Prince of Persia bundle that offers both The Lost Crown and The Rogue for less than $20. Plus, there are great discounts on recent titles like Metaphor: ReFantazio, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Helldivers 2, and Promise Mascot Agency.
Finally, there's one other new release worth checking out. Deliver At All Costs released earlier this week from Konami. It's certainly not the best game. The Epic Games Store, however, is offering it for free this week and it's hard to argue with free! So give it a shot. Maybe your opinion will differ from mine. Who knows?
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Deliver At All Costs - FREE until 5/29
- Gigapocalypse - FREE until 5/29
- Sifu - FREE until 5/29
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Gloomhaven - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/18)
- Chessarama - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/25)
- Troublemaker - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/25)
- The Last Show of Mr. Chardish - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/16)
- Doors: Paradox - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 8/6)
- Epic Games MEGA Sale 2025
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - $47.99 (20% off)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $29.99 (50% off)
- Until Dawn - $44.99 (25% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $29.99 (50% off)
- God of War Ragnarok - $47.99 (20% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - $40.19 (33% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered - $39.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $29.99 (50% off)
- Returnal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 - $37.49 (25% off)
- Frostpunk 2 - $31.49 (30% off)
- Homeworld 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- PC Building Simulator 2 - $16.74 (33% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $24.99 (50% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $6.99 (90% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $19.99 (60% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $23.09 (67% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate - $14.99 (50% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced - $14.99 (75% off)
- Red Dead Redemption - $34.99 (30% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Digital Extras Edition - $23.09 (67% off)
- Monster Jam Showdown - $19.99 (60% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $22.49 (55% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the Epic Games MEGA Sale 2025.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Bethesda Bundle and select between The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, The Evil Within 2, Rage 2, Fallout 4, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition, Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Dishonored 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 3 GOTY Edition, Rage, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Wolfenstein: The New Order, and Quake 4. Get 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, or 5 for $15. These activate on Steam.
Build Your Own Capcom Legends Bundle and select between Devil May Cry 5, Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition, DMC: Devil May Cry, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, Resident Evil 6 Complete, Dead Rising 3, Remember Me, Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition, Mega Man Legacy Collection, Resident Evil 4 Ultimate HD Edition (Classic), Dead Rising 4, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, Resident Evil, Dead Rising 2, Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil 0, Ultra Street Fighter 4, Lost Planet, Dead Rising 2: Off the Record, and Resident Evil Revelations 2. Get 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15, or 7 for $19.95. These activate on Steam.
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 [Steam] - $46.79 (22% off)
- Blades of Fire [Epic] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Blue Prince [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Monster Hunter Wilds [Steam] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle [Steam] - $48.29 (31% off)
- Helldivers 2 [Steam] - $27.59 (31% off)
- Deliver At All Costs [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Suikoden I&II HD Remaster [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Atomfall [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $22.49 (50% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $15.49 (38% off)
- PGA Tour 2K25 [Steam] - $50.39 (28% off)
- WWE 2K25 [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $34.79 (42% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $18.59 (69% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered [Steam] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Cat Cafe Manager [Steam] - $5.59 (72% off)
Gamebillet
- Monster Hunter Wilds [Steam] - $55.95 (20% off)
- Blue Prince [Steam] - $23.59 (21% off)
- Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii [Steam] - $45.99 (23% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 [Steam] - $39.49 (21% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $44.95 (25% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $32.29 (46% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio [Steam] - $39.99 (43% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $32.27 (46% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $18.29 (70% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $13.57 (66% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $23.95 (60% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $46.99 (45% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite [Steam] - $6.77 (83% off)
Gamersgate
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $35.87 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun [Steam] - $11.12 (49% off)
- Age of Wonders 4 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $6.00 (80% off)
GamesPlanet
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Helldivers 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $23.49 (48% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $13.75 (66% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $8.25 (83% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Thaumaturge [Steam] - $15.49 (56% off)
- Viewfinder [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition - $42.39 (47% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Thief Gold - (Must claim before 5/28)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga - (Must claim before 6/4)
- Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga - (Must claim before 6/4)
- Mafia 2 Definitive Edition - (Must claim before 6/4)
- Styx: Master of Shadows - (Must claim before 6/4)
- FATE - (Must claim before 6/25)
- Thief 2: The Metal Age - (Must claim before 6/25)
- Mafia 3 Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/30)
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/16)
- Wild Country - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/16)
- Warhammer Skulls Festival
- Warhammer Skulls 2025 Digital Goodie Bag - FREE!
- Warhammer 40K: Rites of War - FREE!
- Warhammer 40K Bundle - $24.99 (75% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $24.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine - $9.99 (75% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $7.99 (80% off)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition - $3.99 (90% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus - $5.99 (80% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $4.49 (85% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Fire Warrior - $0.89 (85% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate - $2.49 (75% off)
- Warhammer: Shadow of the Horned Rat - $1.49 (75% off)
- More from the GOG.com Warhammer Skulls Festival.
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Venba - $7.49 (50% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $3.74 (85% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Alpha Protocol - $13.39 (33% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code MAY15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.
- Atomfall [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Out of Sight [Steam] - $17.59 (30% off)
- Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer [Steam] - $15.11 (24% off)
- Helldivers 2 [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $32.39 (46% off)
- Warhammer Skulls Sale
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $33.14 (45% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $18.36 (69% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $9.36 (69% off)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane [Steam] - $2.34 (92% off)
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin [Steam] - $10.08 (83% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $6.00 (80% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun [Steam] - $10.28 (53% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Warhammer Skulls Festival.
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam] - $17.50 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora [Ubisoft] - $20.33 (71% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time [Ubisoft] - $1.76 (82% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive The Thaumarturge: Deluxe Edition, Amnesia: The Bunker, Evil West, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, Ultros, and Corpse Keeper. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $5 or more to get King of the Castle, Honey I Joined a Cult, and Narita Boy. Pay $13 or more to also receive WARCANA, CONSCRIPT, and Thymesia. Pay $20 or more to also receive Classified: France '44 and Hell Let Loose. These activate on Steam.
Pay $9 or more to get I Wani Hug that Gator, Terror of Hemasaurus, and Parkasaurus. Pay $18 or more to also receive Fossilfuel 2, Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered, Prehistoric Kingdom, and Amber Isle. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Sam & Max: Save the World, Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space, Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna), Station to Station, Observation, Batman: The Telltale Series, Batman: The Enemy Within, The Walking Dead: 400 Days, and The Walking Dead. These Activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Vampire Survivors, Picayune Dreams, Genome Guardian, Atomicrops, The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia, Patch Quest, AK-xolotl: Together, Genesis Survivors, and Survivors of the Dawn. These activate on Steam.
- Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- WWE 2K25 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- PGA 2K25 [Steam] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $31.49 (30% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- The Plucky Squire [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster [Steam] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Persona 3 Reload [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Yars Rising [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Manor Lords [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Timberborn [Steam Early Access] - $24.49 (30% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $43.99 (45% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $9.99 (80% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Survey Scramble [Steam] - $6.49 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced - $14.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $14.99 (75% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $10.49 (85% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $15.74 (65% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $5.99 (90% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $8.24 (67% off)
- That's just a small sample of everything available. Check out the Humble Store's Spring Sale 2025.
Steam
- Lynked: Banner of the Spark - $19.99 (20% off)
- Out of Sight - $19.99 (20% off)
- Baldur's Gate 3 - $47.99 (20% off)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Rogue Prince of Persia [Steam Early Access] + Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $17.99 (50% off)
- Helldivers 2 - $31.99 (20% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio - $45.49 (35% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon - $35.99 (40% off)
- Haste - $15.99 (20% off)
- LONESTAR - $10.39 (20% off)
- Promise Mascot Agency - $19.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer Skulls Festival
- Warhammer 40K: Speed Freeks - $15.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide - $15.99 (60% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $24.99 (50% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 - $20.39 (66% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 - $11.99 (60% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun - $10.99 (45% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Battlesector - $11.99 (70% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine Anniversary Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $7.99 (80% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $2.99 (90% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $4.49 (85% off)
- More from the Steam Warhammer Skulls Festival.
- Kepler Interactive Publisher Sale
- Windblown [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Pacific Drive - $13.49 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- Tchia - $9.89 (67% off)
- Sifu - $15.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam Kepler Interactive Publisher Sale.
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $42.76 (48% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Sea of Stars - $22.74 (35% off)
- Remnant 2 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 - $37.49 (25% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 8 Advanced Edition - $48.99 (30% off)
- Skull & Bones - $19.99 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $23.09 (67% off)
- Ready or Not - $29.99 (40% off)
- Enshrouded [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Infection Free Zone [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Manor Lords [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (30% off)
- House Flipper 2 - $25.99 (35% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $15.99 (80% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $8.99 (85% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars - $17.49 (50% off)
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Deluxe Edition - $29.24 (61% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $8.24 (67% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
