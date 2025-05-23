Weekend PC Download Deals for May 23: Warhammer Skulls Festival The best of Warhammer is on sale across various retailers this weekend, so pick your favorite era and go nuts.

It's time once again to celebrate all things Warhammer. The Warhammer Skulls showcase aired earlier this week offering an exciting picture of what's to come in the long-running franchise. That also means that Warhammer Skulls Sales are happening all over the place. Steam has the full catalog, GOG.com has a lot of the classic catalog (as well as a free game), and many other retailers are offering their best deals on games from across the umbrella. It's worth noting that over on Steam, Warhammer 40K: Speed Freeks just came out of Steam Early Access and has a nice introductory discount.

Elsewhere on Steam, quite a few games are on sale right now. That includes new releases like Lynked: Banner of the Spark and Out of Sight. There's a really good Prince of Persia bundle that offers both The Lost Crown and The Rogue for less than $20. Plus, there are great discounts on recent titles like Metaphor: ReFantazio, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Helldivers 2, and Promise Mascot Agency.

Finally, there's one other new release worth checking out. Deliver At All Costs released earlier this week from Konami. It's certainly not the best game. The Epic Games Store, however, is offering it for free this week and it's hard to argue with free! So give it a shot. Maybe your opinion will differ from mine. Who knows?

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Build Your Own Bethesda Bundle and select between The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, The Evil Within 2, Rage 2, Fallout 4, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition, Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Dishonored 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 3 GOTY Edition, Rage, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Wolfenstein: The New Order, and Quake 4. Get 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, or 5 for $15. These activate on Steam.

Build Your Own Capcom Legends Bundle and select between Devil May Cry 5, Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition, DMC: Devil May Cry, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, Resident Evil 6 Complete, Dead Rising 3, Remember Me, Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition, Mega Man Legacy Collection, Resident Evil 4 Ultimate HD Edition (Classic), Dead Rising 4, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, Resident Evil, Dead Rising 2, Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil 0, Ultra Street Fighter 4, Lost Planet, Dead Rising 2: Off the Record, and Resident Evil Revelations 2. Get 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15, or 7 for $19.95. These activate on Steam.

Use the coupon code MAY15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive The Thaumarturge: Deluxe Edition, Amnesia: The Bunker, Evil West, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, Ultros, and Corpse Keeper. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $5 or more to get King of the Castle, Honey I Joined a Cult, and Narita Boy. Pay $13 or more to also receive WARCANA, CONSCRIPT, and Thymesia. Pay $20 or more to also receive Classified: France '44 and Hell Let Loose. These activate on Steam.

Pay $9 or more to get I Wani Hug that Gator, Terror of Hemasaurus, and Parkasaurus. Pay $18 or more to also receive Fossilfuel 2, Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered, Prehistoric Kingdom, and Amber Isle. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Sam & Max: Save the World, Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space, Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna), Station to Station, Observation, Batman: The Telltale Series, Batman: The Enemy Within, The Walking Dead: 400 Days, and The Walking Dead. These Activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Vampire Survivors, Picayune Dreams, Genome Guardian, Atomicrops, The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia, Patch Quest, AK-xolotl: Together, Genesis Survivors, and Survivors of the Dawn. These activate on Steam.

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.