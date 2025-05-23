Universal Epic Universe is a dazzling theme park that offers a little bit of everything

This week, I made the trek down to Orlando, Florida, for the grand opening of Universal Epic Universe, the newest theme park from Universal Studios. Prior to the park opening to the public, I got to tour all five of its hubs, getting on rides, trying new food, and taking in the sights. It was an awesome theme park experience, one with a strong attention to detail and an emphasis on the guest experience.

Epic Universe features four distinct worlds: Super Nintendo World, Isle of Berk (How to Train Your Dragon), Ministry of Magic (Harry Potter), and Dark Universe. These four areas are accessed through Celestial Park, the central hub of Epic Universe that features its own unique restaurants and attractions. Guests enter the worlds through portals, which are circular tunnels themed around their corresponding worlds. Portals have bright digital screens that line their walls, phrases from their universe printed at the entrance. For example, the portal to Dark Universe uses Dr. Frankenstein’s iconic “It’s alive!” quote.



The first park that we visited was the Isle of Berk. Based on Dreamworks’ beloved How to Train Your Dragon movies, Isle of Berk recreates the hometown of protagonist Hiccup. It features the most animatronics out of any Universal park, with dragons scattered across the park. It’s an O-shaped park, with a large body of water in the middle.

Berk was home to my favorite ride in the entire park: Hiccup’s Wing Glider. This roller coaster takes riders across the Isle of Berk, simulating the feeling of flying over the town on the back of a dragon. It provides an awesome view of Berk and the rest of Epic Universe, while providing a decent thrill. For the true daredevils out there, this one doesn’t feature any upside-down loops or 100-foot drops, but it was an excellent experience for a theme park casual like myself.

Berk’s other attractions include Dragon Racer’s Rally, where riders are sent flying high up into the sky, with the ability to twist and flip their carriage. There’s also Fyre Drill, a slow-moving water ride where riders shoot water guns at targets. This ended up being my least favorite ride in all of the parks, but it’s clearly meant for the kiddos, and they’ll have a good time with it, I’m sure.

This park also serves macaroni and cheese in a breaded cone, topped with goldfish crackers. It’s a real thing that exists, and I ate it, for science. It wasn’t half bad. The bread was actually really tasty.



The second park I visited was Super Nintendo World. One of the most anticipated areas of Epic Universe, Super Nintendo World features the Mushroom Kingdom and Donkey Kong Country. What immediately struck me was how much larger this park was than its Hollywood counterpart. There was much more space to move around, and the rides themselves were properly spaced out. We rode the Mario Kart and Yoshi rides, which were decent experiences but didn’t particularly blow me away.

In Donkey Kong Country, I rode the new Mine-Cart Madness roller coaster. This coaster features several members of the DK crew (including deep cuts like Dixie Kong) and sees the user going “off-track” as they look to help Donkey Kong protect the coveted Golden Banana. It’s a fun and exciting coaster, but it’s not all that comfortable to ride. After we got off, Greg immediately complained about the discomfort he felt on the ride, as it really jostles you around. I can’t say I disagree with him, as there were a couple of sequences where my back was hurting. Still, it’s completely worth it for any DK fan in attendance, and the ride queue features a Cranky Kong animatronic, so that’s a win.

The real joy of Super Nintendo World, for me, was simply the vibes. Walking around in a massive recreation of two iconic video game worlds, listening to remixes of some of the best music in video games, was a delight. During my visit, I saw Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Princess Peach roaming the park.



Next up is Dark Universe. Based on the Universal Monsters, and hilariously named after the failed cinematic universe, Dark Universe takes guests to the town of Darkmoor. This gothic town is home to several monsters, including Frankenstein, The Invisible Man, and The Creature from the Black Lagoon. Here, I drank a green soda out of a potion bottle and ate black breaded balls of spicy cheese.

Dark Universe is home to Monsters Unchained, one of the coolest rides at Epic Universe. This ride takes guests through Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s mansion as the monsters she has captured revolt against her. This ride is decked out with awesome practical effects. There are animatronics of Dracula, the Wolf Man, and The Creature from the Black Lagoon, as well as neat heat, water, and motion effects as you observe the chaos. Even the ride queue is enjoyable, as you get to explore Frankenstein’s castle, which is adorned with creepy imagery and trophies from monsters.

Speaking of ride queues, perhaps one of the greatest I’ve ever seen is at Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry. This ride, which is found at Universal’s third Potter-themed park, takes guests through the Ministry of Magic, a massive, sprawling indoor recreation of the location from the films. The scale of it is extremely impressive, and evoked the strongest reactions out of the crowd in Orlando. People involuntarily screamed as they stepped into the massive room. One guy was in tears! It was incredibly cool, and Greg and I stopped for a few minutes to take pictures and videos.



The ride itself was also great. It very cleverly blended practical and digital effects; at times it was hard to tell the difference. This will undoubtedly be the busiest ride at the park, as it was the only one that reached capacity during the opening night event. The rest of the park, which is themed after the wizarding world’s version of 1920’s Paris, was mostly fine. The recreation of the iconic French city was neat, but I couldn’t stop thinking about how strange of a choice it was for a theme park. It’s featured in the Fantastic Beast films, sure, but Paris is far from what anyone associates with Harry Potter. I mean, even the Ministry of Magic ride is set in a different location and time period than the park it’s found in. Still, you can use your wand to activate cool effects in the park, and eat some French food, if that’s your thing.

It all comes together to make a thoroughly enjoyable theme park experience. Each world offers something unique, and there’s a clear attention to detail in every area of the park. There was an incredible amount of work put in by designers, engineers, and chefs to make it all happen, and you can see the evolution from previous park experiences. My time at Epic Universe was certainly improved by the grand opening atmosphere, but it’s hard to imagine theme park fans walking away from this one feeling disappointed. I look forward to going back.

These impressions are based on the media event at Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida. Universal Studios provided lodging and complimentary food and beverage items throughout the week.