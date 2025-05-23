Weekend Console Download Deals for May 23: Helldivers 2 continues the fight

It's time to fight for democracy once again, as Helldivers 2 puts out its biggest update so far. If you don't have the game yet, you'll be happy to learn that it's leading the PlayStation Multiverse of Games sale where you can pick it up at a nice discount. You can also find games like Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, Sonic X Shadow Generations, and under-the-radar indie hit Promise Mascot Agency.
Meanwhile, Xbox is still offering the best of its first-party titles, including Avowed. Finally, over at Nintendo, you can find the best of Ubisoft and Electronic Arts, but you can also find some nice discounts on Sea of Stars (which got some new DLC) and last year's update of Doom + Doom 2.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Multiverse of Games
- Helldivers 2 - $31.99 (20% off)
- God of War Ragnarok Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Horizon Call of the Mountain [PSVR2] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon - $35.99 (40% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations - $34.99 (30% off)
- Promise Mascot Agency - $19.99 (20% off)
- Persona 3 Reload - $34.99 (50% off)
- Unicorn Overlord - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sand Land - $29.99 (50% off)
- Undisputed WBC Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $24.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide - $27.99 (30% off)
- The Last Guardian - $9.99 (50% off)
- Jusant - $9.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next-Level Edition - $6.99 (90% off)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package - $39.99 (60% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Multiverse of Games Sale.
- PlayStation Indies
- Alien: Rogue Incursion [PSVR2] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind - $24.49 (30% off)
- The Plucky Squire - $20.99 (30% off)
- House Flipper 2 - $25.99 (35% off)
- Deadside - $19.99 (20% off)
- Koira - $14.39 (20% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $15.99 (60% off)
- Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered - $17.99 (40% off)
- Carmen Sandiego - $18.74 (25% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.99 (40% off)
- Signalis - $13.99 (30% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Death's Door - $4.99 (75% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $3.74 (75% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $12.49 (75% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $12.49 (75% off)
- Golf with Your Friends - $5.99 (70% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- ARK: Survival Ascended - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Balatro - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Still Wakes the Deep - FREE!
- House Flipper 2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $27.99 (65% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Xbox Game Studios Sale
- Avowed - $52.49 (25% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator Standard 40th Anniversary Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) - $19.79 (67% off)
- Age of Mythology: Retold Premium Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2025 Deluxe Edition - $25.99 (50% off)
- Grounded - $19.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle - $19.79 (67% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- More from the Xbox Xbox Game Studios Sale.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $43.99 (45% off)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $38.49 (45% off)
- Tetris Forever - $24.49 (30% off)
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind - $24.49 (30% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $17.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remastered - $16.49 (45% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $6.99 (90% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection Digital Expanded Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series.
- Nacon Publisher Sale
- RoboCop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Edition - $6.99 (90% off)
- Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator - $11.99 (70% off)
- Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ravenswatch - $14.99 (50% off)
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown - $19.79 (67% off)
- Ad Infinitum Nightmare Edition - $6.99 (80% off)
- More from the Xbox Nacon Publisher Sale.
- Warhammer Skulls Sale
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader Voidfarer Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide Imperial Edition - $20.99 (65% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun - $9.89 (55% off)
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Ultimate Edition - $14.99 (80% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhutners Purifier Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Premium Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 Brutal Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Battlesector - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Warhammer Skulls Festival Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- Sea of Stars - $22.74 (35% off)
- Doom + Doom 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Just Dance 2025 Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $23.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.79 (63% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $7.49 (75% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $17.99 (70% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $7.99 (70% off)
- The Settlers: New Allies - $17.99 (70% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $8.99 (70% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $16.49 (45% off)
- Risk Global Domination - $5.99 (70% off)
- OddBallers - $4.99 (75% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends - $9.99 (75% off)
- Valiant Hearts: Coming Home - $7.49 (50% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $3.70 (75% off)
- Capcom Fire Deals
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $15.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (71% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories Deluxe Collection - $39.99 (42% off)
- Electronic Arts Sale
- EA SPORTS FC 25 - $17.99 (70% off)
- MySims Cozy Bundle - $24.79 (38% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - $7.99 (80% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition - $8.79 (78% off)
- Unravel Two - $5.99 (70% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $4.79 (84% off)
- Super Mega Baseball 4 - $4.99 (90% off)
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $7.99 (60% off)
- Lost in Random - $4.49 (85% off)
- Fe - $5.99 (70% off)
- Jackbox Games Publisher Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack - $9.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 - $9.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $16.49 (45% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $16.49 (45% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $16.49 (45% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack - $11.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Survey Scramble - $5.99 (40% off)
- Quiplash 2 InterLASHional: The Say Anything Party Game - $5.49 (45% off)
- Quiplash - $4.99 (50% off)
- Drawful 2 - $4.99 (50% off)
- Fibbage XL - $3.99 (60% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Among Us - $3.00 (40% off)
- DOOM - $3.99 (80% off)
- Sifu - $11.99 (70% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $13.59 (66% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for May 23: Helldivers 2 continues the fight