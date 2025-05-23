New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

ConcernedApe 'hopes' to release Haunted Chocolatier within the next five years

It's ConcernedApe's goal to have his follow-up to Stardew Valley done in the coming years, but there's still plenty of work to be done.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

ConcernedApe created one of the most beloved indies of all time with Stardew Valley, and he’s been hard at work on his sophomore effort, Haunted Chocolatier. It’s not expected to release anytime soon, and ConcernedApe himself knows that there’s still a lot of work to be done, but says it’s his goal to have the game out within the next five years.

Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone was on TigerBelly, a podcast hosted by comedian Bobby Lee, when he was asked about a timetable for Haunted Chocolatier’s release. “Will it be coming out in the next five years?” Bobby Lee asked him. “I hope so. I mean, that’s the goal,” Barone responded. He went on to say that “there’s a lot that still needs to be done” with the game.

Barone also acknowledged the pressure that comes with following up Stardew Valley, stating that he feels like Haunted Chocolatier needs to be better than the 2016 hit farming sim.

Haunted Chocolatier was announced back in 2021. ConcernedApe has been hard at work on it, but he took an extended break from its development as he worked to release and clean up any issues with Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola