ConcernedApe 'hopes' to release Haunted Chocolatier within the next five years It's ConcernedApe's goal to have his follow-up to Stardew Valley done in the coming years, but there's still plenty of work to be done.

ConcernedApe created one of the most beloved indies of all time with Stardew Valley, and he’s been hard at work on his sophomore effort, Haunted Chocolatier. It’s not expected to release anytime soon, and ConcernedApe himself knows that there’s still a lot of work to be done, but says it’s his goal to have the game out within the next five years.

Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone was on TigerBelly, a podcast hosted by comedian Bobby Lee, when he was asked about a timetable for Haunted Chocolatier’s release. “Will it be coming out in the next five years?” Bobby Lee asked him. “I hope so. I mean, that’s the goal,” Barone responded. He went on to say that “there’s a lot that still needs to be done” with the game.

Barone also acknowledged the pressure that comes with following up Stardew Valley, stating that he feels like Haunted Chocolatier needs to be better than the 2016 hit farming sim.

Haunted Chocolatier was announced back in 2021. ConcernedApe has been hard at work on it, but he took an extended break from its development as he worked to release and clean up any issues with Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update.