New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Trump says Apple must pay 25% tariff on iPhones not made in the USA

Apple (AAPL) stock took a dive following Trump's declaration on Truth Social.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Apple
1

Tariffs have been the biggest topic of discussion in the tech industry since Donal Trump took office in January. The president has taken aim at several foreign countries and put a strain on manufacturers as he looks to encourage more production in the United States. Apple is the latest to find itself in his crosshairs, and could be facing a 25 percent tariff on iPhones if they don’t start manufacturing them in America.

Donald Trump took to Truth Social, the social media platform that he founded, this morning to threaten tariffs against Apple’s iPhones.

iPhone Apple’s most popular product, accounting for the majority of the company’s revenue. Trump’s tariff threat caused Apple (AAPL) stock to descend as soon as markets opened today, trading as low as $193.80 after being valued at $201.36 when markets closed yesterday.

Earlier this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that the company has already started to source manufacturing parts for iPhones from India and Vietnam.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola