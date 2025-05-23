Trump says Apple must pay 25% tariff on iPhones not made in the USA Apple (AAPL) stock took a dive following Trump's declaration on Truth Social.

Tariffs have been the biggest topic of discussion in the tech industry since Donal Trump took office in January. The president has taken aim at several foreign countries and put a strain on manufacturers as he looks to encourage more production in the United States. Apple is the latest to find itself in his crosshairs, and could be facing a 25 percent tariff on iPhones if they don’t start manufacturing them in America.

Donald Trump took to Truth Social, the social media platform that he founded, this morning to threaten tariffs against Apple’s iPhones.

I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone’s that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else. If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S. Thank your for your attention to this matter!

Source: Apple

iPhone Apple’s most popular product, accounting for the majority of the company’s revenue. Trump’s tariff threat caused Apple (AAPL) stock to descend as soon as markets opened today, trading as low as $193.80 after being valued at $201.36 when markets closed yesterday.

Earlier this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that the company has already started to source manufacturing parts for iPhones from India and Vietnam.