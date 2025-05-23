Shack Together 064 - DOOM: The Dark Ages, Mario Kart World News, feat. Sam Chandler

Welcome to episode 64 of Shack Together! We're joined by special guest Sam Chandler as we discuss Bungie's ongoing copyright controversy with an artist claiming unauthorized use of assets in Marathon, while also sharing our continued experiences (and Sam's divisive take) on DOOM: The Dark Ages.

Today's show features our "2015 MetaGames" segment, where we compare critic and user scores from that landmark year in gaming, analyzing the sometimes significant disparities between professional reviews and player reception for titles like Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and Halo 5: Guardians.

In Story Time, we cover major industry developments including Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2's surprise PS5 announcement and the ongoing Epic vs Apple saga as Fortnite briefly returns to iOS before being blocked again. We also explore new previews of Lies of P: Overture's frozen zoo and Yakuza 0: Director's Cut coming to Switch 2, while discussing OpenAI's acquisition of Jony Ive's AI startup. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

