Splitgate 2 Open Beta Server Status - Is Splitgate 2 down? The Splitgate 2 servers have been having some issues.

The original Splitgate set the world on fire for a hot minute, and the developers are hoping to recapture that magic again with Splitgate 2. First, we have a beta to get through, and at the moment, things are looking a little rough.

Source: 1047 Games

Unfortunately, the Splitgate 2 servers are currently down. The developer, 1047 Games, has decided to take them offline due to persistent issues that have been affecting the player experience since the start of the beta. "We are taking servers offline temporarily to implement some important bug fixes & stability improvements. We are continuing to work around the clock to get things as stable as possible," the team said in a tweet. "We're not where we want to be yet, but we know we will get there. This is what Betas are for! Thanks for being patient."



If you log into the game now, you will be able to play the tutorial and sit in a lobby, but when you attempt to connect, it will try to load you in, then sit there with the SSL logo flashing on the screen with no actual feedback as to what is happening with your connection. You also have no way to back out of that screen, which is an odd oversight from the developers.

The easiest way to stay up to date with messages from the developers about the server status is via the Splitgate 2 Status X account.

