New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Variety Hours @ Shacknews: Sledgehammer time in The Finals

Harnessing our inner Peter Gabriel and doing our best to knock our foes off the map in Heavy Hitters.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Welcome to another episode of Variety Hours @ Shacknews, which means its Friday! Though, sometimes it means it’s Saturday, but in this instance it’s not the weekend yet (or maybe it is, depending on your definition of when it begins). All of that is to say that I’m back, feeling better, and ready to chase those wins in The Finals.

Today’s Variety Hours @ Shacknews livestream will see us playing The Finals, starting at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on May 23, 2025 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. The livestream will go for about two hours, during which time I’m going to be doing my best to get wins in the new limited time game mode that’s just released.

In Heavy Hitters, two teams duke it out in a small, team deathmatch arena where every character must be the Heavy class and you only get one weapon: the Sledgehammer. You can’t kill anyone with the hammer, instead, the more damage you take the further you fly out of the arena. Smash Bros style!

Today’s stream is sure to be a smash hit, so make sure you stop by and say hello. If you’ve linked Amazon Prime to Twitch, you can get a free subscription each month, which you can send our way to support our efforts here at Shacknews. Want to support us for free? Then check out our brand new product, Shackmaps! We’re busy tracking down items and quests for you and recording their locations on maps for easy viewing.

Get your swinging arms ready, because we’re about to do a bit of hard work with sledgehammers. See you soon!

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola