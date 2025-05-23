Variety Hours @ Shacknews: Sledgehammer time in The Finals Harnessing our inner Peter Gabriel and doing our best to knock our foes off the map in Heavy Hitters.

Welcome to another episode of Variety Hours @ Shacknews, which means its Friday! Though, sometimes it means it’s Saturday, but in this instance it’s not the weekend yet (or maybe it is, depending on your definition of when it begins). All of that is to say that I’m back, feeling better, and ready to chase those wins in The Finals.

Today’s Variety Hours @ Shacknews livestream will see us playing The Finals, starting at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on May 23, 2025 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. The livestream will go for about two hours, during which time I’m going to be doing my best to get wins in the new limited time game mode that’s just released.

In Heavy Hitters, two teams duke it out in a small, team deathmatch arena where every character must be the Heavy class and you only get one weapon: the Sledgehammer. You can’t kill anyone with the hammer, instead, the more damage you take the further you fly out of the arena. Smash Bros style!

Today's stream is sure to be a smash hit, so make sure you stop by and say hello.

Get your swinging arms ready, because we’re about to do a bit of hard work with sledgehammers. See you soon!