Shack Chat: What's your favorite weapon from the Doom franchise?

Doom is all about ripping and tearing demons into tiny pieces and to do that you need some weapons. While each weapon is good in its own right, we all have our favorites. With the release of Doom: The Dark Ages, id Software has given us some new options and brought back some of the greats. It got us thinking about which weapon is our favorite from the Doom franchise?

Question: What's your favorite weapon from the Doom franchise?

Super Shotgun - Asif Khan, Slaying Demons since 1993

The only correct answer is the Super Shotgun. It owns. Especially in Doom: The Dark Ages.

Chainsaw - Bill Lavoy, Shackmaps Overlord



Source: id Software

It’s not complicated. There are very few things in gaming as satisfying as a proper melee weapon, and the Chainsaw from various Doom titles sits near the top of that list. First, that is a terrible way to go, which means it’s an excellent way to dispatch your enemies. Secondly, some of the Chainsaws in Doom’s history cause ammo to drop when you kill an enemy, which is just a smart way to play the game.

The Slayer - Sam Chandler, I am the weapon



Source: Bethesda

The Slayer is the ultimate weapon. He uses guns and blades and things to weaken demons, but most of the time, the killing blow is the Slayer’s own fist. It makes it personal. He doesn’t need a weapon, he is a weapon. This is exemplified perfectly in Doom: The Dark Ages as he is released as the unstoppable force to take on the demons, a final option and last defense.

The Super Shotty - Dennis White Jr., Head of Community at the Gates of Hell



Source: Bethesda

I could go for one of the other weapons that feel freakin amazing in Doom: The Dark Ages like the Shield Saw but I love me a good shotgun. That impact and the mess it creates is beautiful across games and I want to see it booming bodies apart for a long time to come.

Shield Saw - Steve Tyminski, CUT above the rest!



Source: Bethesda

What is my favorite Doom weapon? I’m not the biggest first person shooter fan in the world so I’m going to have to think about this for a little bit. Usually in games like this I like to have a little bit of range in my attacks because I have trouble aiming at times. That being said, I think there are two options I could go here. The Rocket Launcher has range as well as a strong blast to keep enemies under my control. But for this one, I think I’m going with the Shield Saw. Something to block enemy attacks, defend for my safety, ranged, and can cut someone in half. I think we have a winner here folks. How awesome is a chain saw shield? So for this question, I think my favorite Doom weapon is the Shield Saw.

Those are the Shack staff’s favorite Doom weapons. All of them are excellent at dispatching demons and sending them back to Hell. Now, what is your favorite weapon from the Doom franchise? Let us know in the Chatty thread!